Immune system: what you do for him, he will do for you

By now, and in part due to the pandemic, we’ve probably all heard of the immune system. We know that it protects us from infections and that it is often called the “defenses”, but perhaps not much else. Well, with this book we will be able to solve all our doubts and surprise ourselves with everything that Arponen tells us.

The biological phenomena that are exposed are complex, but the doctor tells them in an entertaining way, simplifying them so that anyone not versed in medicine understands them. In these pages you will not only find all the secrets of the immune system, but also much other valuable information about the functioning of our body and its relationship with the environment.

With her casual style, a delicious touch of irony and without mincing words, the author addresses all the medical and anthropological concepts that surround the immune system, exposing them with clarity and humor.

Sari Arponen is the teacher that we all would have liked to have, because she not only gives the information and indicates where to expand it, but also makes us think. As she progresses through the reading, she makes us question whether our lifestyle adds or subtracts health, and she will even ask us to introduce some changes in our day to day life. They are not complicated changes, but they will make us gain well-being in the medium and long term. Aren’t you curious to know what they are?