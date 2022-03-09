Immunosuppressed, from today the fourth dose: off to bookings

Do you want to advertise on this site?

The vaccination campaign continues its path and enters a new phase: from now it is in fact possible to book online on the portal of the Lombardy Region dose booster for immunocompromised citizens who have already completed the primary vaccination course with three doses for at least 4 months (120 days). As indicated by the extraordinary commissioner, General Francesco Paolo Figliuolo – recalls the Region – the administration of the fourth dose to people from 12 years of age undergoing organ transplants or with markedly impaired immune response who have already completed the primary vaccination course with three doses. These people can already receive the booster dose in the reference centers of the specialized structures where they have already received the additional dose (with direct call), by going to the vaccination centers active in Lombardy in direct access, without reservation, or by booking through the platform. regional.

What the numbers say

The Rt contagion index rises again in Italy and, after a month of low values, approaches 1, the analysis of the genetic sequences indicates that the Omicron variant is no longer alone: ​​at least three of its subgroups are in circulation. The numbers describe a difficult situation in view of March 31, the expected date for the end of the state of emergency, so much so that Walter Ricciardi, consultant to the Minister of Health, observed that “the legal emergency ends on March 31, but this does not mean that the ‘sanitary emergency”.

