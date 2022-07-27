Immunotherapy has positively changed the paradigm of kidney cancer treatment, Dr. Acosta

The tumor is usually detected in advanced stages due to the absence of symptoms or warning signs.

Dr. Mirelys Acosta, hematologist oncologist at Hospital Auxilio Mutuo. Photo: Medicine and Public Health Magazine.

In general, the alternatives treatment for cancer patients of kidney will depend on the stage in which the tumor is, its size and if it has spread to other areas of the human body. According to the Dr. Mirelys Acosta, hematologist oncologist at Hospital Auxilio Mutuoin early stages, usually the treatment it is surgical, but in advanced stages systemic treatments are applied.

In this regard, he highlighted immunotherapy as an option that has provided new alternatives to kidney cancer patients advanced, “immunotherapy has changed the paradigm of kidney cancer treatment for the better, it has brought alternatives to patients specifically in stage 4, where it has been seen that this tumor is not as chemo-sensitive, that it does not respond as well to chemotherapies conventional,” he said.

The specialist explains that the immunotherapy provides a better response against the tumor and include it in combination with oral agents that are inhibitors of angiogenesis. ANDThese are therapies mostly targeting a specific mechanism of tumor growth. and when combined with this type of treatment, specialists have shown its effectiveness in patients.

Despite this, he also indicated that kidney cancer is a tumor considered “somewhat indolent”, because it grows slowly, is not usually detected in early stages and depending on the type of tumor, its stage and location, it is the treatment. “In early stages with tumors less than 2 centimeters, we can include observation with images in some patients and depending on that, the surgical option is taken,” she pointed out.

In stage tumor patients 1 and 2, the most common option is surgery, and there Dr. Acosta emphasizes that they take into account the characteristics of the tests performed and whether the patient is suitable for the procedure, “if it is going to be a surgery that can save the greatest part of the kidney, we try to redirect to the urologists and they determine what type of surgery it is, a complete nephrectomy or something partial and Basically, in the early stages, surgery is going to be the primary treatment.depending on the characteristics of that pathology, a follow-up images and laboratories to see that there is no recurrence in the patient.

On the other hand, in advanced stages, that is to say from 3 onwards, where the specialists observe the presence of lymph nodes involved with tumor, they decide alternative treatment options by way of prevention, “we try to avoid recurrence with systemic treatments, but it is for more advanced stages, from 3 onwards. Other than that, in stages 1 and 2 the treatment it is surgical” added the oncologist.

The incidence of this type of cancer is increasing, however, for Dr. Mirelys, mortality has decreased, which indicates that medicine has advanced in screening tools, surgical procedures, and systemic treatmentsmainly in advanced stage patients.

Certainly, immunotherapy has become a viable option for patients, however, the specialist emphasizes that the choice of therapy is based on the patient, their characteristics and the specific risks. “Immunotherapy is already listed as a first-line alternative in our guidelines because kidney cancer is a fairly immunogenic tumor,” she added.

In his experience with this type of treatment, he highlights that they have improved the quality of life of patients, “it is nice to see how one can offer a patient in stage 4 an alternative that will allow him to have quality of life and at the same time is giving a treatment that is working to control the disease.

Kidney cancer is not a very common type compared to the other tumors that exist. According to the specialist, this makes up 3.8% of all cancers overall they diagnose on a daily basis.

Its risk factors are associated with environmental risks or exposures, some are obesity, hypertension and smoking, in addition to genetic factors. For the specialist, it is important to determine if there are genetic mutations in the patient’s family, “some family mutations can predispose to developing primary kidney cancer and that is something that we can investigate once we have the diagnosis,” she said.

Due to the foregoing, it emphasizes that they have shown that some genetic syndromes may be propitiators of the risk of developing this type of cancerso you have to identify it in time.

“There are genetic syndromes such as Von Hippel-Lindau Syndrome (VHL) that predisposes to the development of primary kidney cancer and is an autosomal dominant genetic syndrome where you will have a first-line relative such as a mother, father or siblings who probably had or has kidney cancer,” he said.

The diagnosis is not usually made early, since patients do not present symptoms of suffering from it and when they show discomfort such as a palpable flank mass, pain, and blood in urinethe tumor is in most cases in an advanced stage.

“We do not have a screening test to diagnose kidney cancer early, because it has not been possible to demonstrate and make images to detect it,” explained Dr. Acosta.

“Incidentally, sometimes doing imaging for some other medical condition or some other symptom, early stage kidney tumors have been found and that’s the best scenario because the patient has no symptoms, and if you have a fairly small mass, it can be operated on and has a better chance of healing” he highlighted.

The diagnostic process and the classification of the tumor is first carried out with an image described by the radiologist and according to the staging based on the TNM, it is classified.

“We establish the size and then surgically we identify if there are nodules involved or not, if the vessels surrounding the tumor are involved, if the renal gland that is above the kidney was involved, all of this allows us to establish a stage, if there is any lesion outside the kidney in some other organ, in the bone or liver and in that case we know that it is stage 4 because it is metastatic” added the specialist.

Finally, the role of primary care physicians in the diagnosis of these tumors is essential, because patients can tell them their symptoms or if they have a family history of these conditions, to proceed with genetic studies and tests that allow early detection and increase the chances of being cured.

