Immunotherapy stabilizes tumors and gives good quality of life – Medicine

(ANSA) – ROME, NOVEMBER 11 – They have changed the clinical history of some cancers, but, according to an independent study by the San Martino Polyclinic and the University of Genoa, among the benefits of immunotherapy anticancer drugs there is not only lengthening survival, but also a marked improvement in the quality of life of the sick.

The study, published in the European Journal of Cancer, reviewed 17 clinical trials involving a total of over 8,000 patients and in which different immunotherapy drugs (so-called immune checkpoint inhibitors) were compared with chemotherapy in the treatment of different cancers. “The benefits of immunotherapy in terms of tumor shrinkage and objective response are now clear,” says study first signer Andrea Boutros. “But these advantages are not the only ones: the other is the ability to stabilize the disease for a long time, even in cases where the tumor does not shrink. This characteristic, together with the fewer side effects, is reflected in the gain in terms of quality of life”.

The research focused on one thing in particular, which the researchers call “deterioration.” It is not an objective measure, but an indicator of the quality of life that the patient himself reports: “we could say that it is the moment in which a person passes from feeling like a person who, even if suffering from cancer, is still able to lead a life without particular limitations to that in which the disease becomes prevalent: maybe you are no longer able to work, you no longer have the desire or the strength to leave the house, you begin to lose self-sufficiency “, says Boutros.

Although with substantial differences depending on the drug and the context of use, the study indicates that immunotherapy is able to significantly extend the time that passes from the start of treatment to deterioration and therefore the time lived with an optimal quality of life. despite the disease. (HANDLE).