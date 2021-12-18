Sports

Imoco Volley Conegliano does not stop, beats Minas and goes to the World Cup final

Santarelli’s team starts badly, loses the first set due to too many mistakes, then takes off and in the race for gold awaits the winner of the Turkish derby

(23-25, 26-24, 25-15, 25-19)

Two years later Conegliano goes to defend the title he won in 2019, but to get to the final he had to suffer a lot against Minas coached by Nicola Negro from Treviso. The Imoco started very contracted and in the first set they made a lot of mistakes, too much, even with their top athletes (Egonu) so much so that the Brazilians had the merit of always staying ahead thanks to a great defense. In the second set Conegliano risks collapsing: he takes the lead thanks to three walls in a row, but then he has to suffer the return of Negro’s team with Cuttino and Ozsoy leading the way. Santarelli also plays the Sylla card, while Conegliano records his mistakes and manages to beat the Brazilians in the sprint with many balls entrusted to Egonu.

Take off

Conegliano on the launch pad. She has shaken off her latest fears and puts Minas under, the third set is a triumphal ride. In which Conegliano is on the field alone. The Brazilians gave everything and you can see all the technical difference put in place. The fourth set remains along the lines of the previous one: Minas tries to return thanks to the joke, but it is only an episode, then the Italian wall makes the difference and Imoco flies towards the second consecutive world final. He will find on his way (tomorrow at 16.30) the winner of the Istanbul derby: Vakifbank or Fenerbahce.

