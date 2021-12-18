Imoco Volley Conegliano does not stop, beats Minas and goes to the World Cup final

Two years later Conegliano goes to defend the title he won in 2019, but to get to the final he had to suffer a lot against Minas coached by Nicola Negro from Treviso. The Imoco started very contracted and in the first set they made a lot of mistakes, too much, even with their top athletes (Egonu) so much so that the Brazilians had the merit of always staying ahead thanks to a great defense. In the second set Conegliano risks collapsing: he takes the lead thanks to three walls in a row, but then he has to suffer the return of Negro’s team with Cuttino and Ozsoy leading the way. Santarelli also plays the Sylla card, while Conegliano records his mistakes and manages to beat the Brazilians in the sprint with many balls entrusted to Egonu.