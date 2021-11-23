Imoco Volley Conegliano signs the new world record: 74 consecutive victories

A team that will remain forever in the history of volleyball: theImoco Prosecco Doc Conegliano on Sunday he beat Delta Trentino for 3 sets to 0 and obtained the 74th consecutive victory. A new world record: no male or female team had ever gone this far, given that the girls of VakifBank Istanbul had stopped at 73. The Italian champions have not lost a game for almost two years, that is since December 2019.

In 2020/21 Paola Egonu and teammates, led by coach Santarelli, have won everything: scudetto, cup Italy, Super Cup And Champions League. This season they have already regained the Super Cup and after the victory against Trentino they lead the ranking of Series A-1 with 24 points, ahead ofIgor Gorgonzola Novara at 20. This week the seasonal debut in Champions League, to continue to win and amaze the world (of volleyball and more).