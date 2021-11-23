Sports

Imoco Volley Conegliano signs the new world record: 74 consecutive victories

A team that will remain forever in the history of volleyball: theImoco Prosecco Doc Conegliano on Sunday he beat Delta Trentino for 3 sets to 0 and obtained the 74th consecutive victory. A new world record: no male or female team had ever gone this far, given that the girls of VakifBank Istanbul had stopped at 73. The Italian champions have not lost a game for almost two years, that is since December 2019.

In 2020/21 Paola Egonu and teammates, led by coach Santarelli, have won everything: scudetto, cup Italy, Super Cup And Champions League. This season they have already regained the Super Cup and after the victory against Trentino they lead the ranking of Series A-1 with 24 points, ahead ofIgor Gorgonzola Novara at 20. This week the seasonal debut in Champions League, to continue to win and amaze the world (of volleyball and more).

Marco Pantani, the investigation into the death reopened after the anti-mafia hearings: the public prosecutors of Rimini investigate for murder

