Imola third doses, family doctors enrolled – Chronicle

Imola, 15 December 2021 – Homes of health , group medicines and the Autodrome medical center. Here are the locations in which, thanks to a agreement with general practitioners, third doses of the anti-Covid vaccine for adults will be administered in the coming weeks. In the meantime, thanks to today’s opening of the new hub in pavilion 12 of the former Lolli (in the picture) , the goal ofAusl it is to immediately arrive at 1,200 total daily administrations; that is 300 more than the current daily average.

The vaccination of children between the ages of 5 and 11 will start tomorrow. The frail subjects, about 300 in the district, are called in these days by the Ausl to make an appointment at the community Pediatrics. For all other minors (reservations open from the beginning of the week, some parents complained about the difficulty in obtaining a date for vaccination) afternoon sessions are also scheduled in Hall 12 of the former Lolli.

The Ausl reiterated yesterday the impossibility of vaccinating children who have not yet turned 5 years of age at the time of the appointment for the first dose. Children must also be accompanied by at least one parent-legal guardian or legal custodian. In case of impossibility of the parents / legal guardians, the accompanying adult must be equipped with a proxy signed by the parents and a copy of the identity document of the delegate and delegates. In the event that one of the parents cannot sign due to impediment or distance, the other guardian must fill in the dedicated form (substitutive declaration of deed of notoriety).









According to the data contained in the Tuesday report released yesterday by the Ausl, a total of 6,500 vaccinations were performed in the week between 6 and 12 December, or 500 more than the previous seven days. The number of the first doses is stable (about 500), while that of the second and third doses is growing: in a week they were respectively a thousand (+400) and 5 thousand (+500).

The vaccination coverage of the population over 12 years living in the district is therefore close to 92% for the basic cycle, with a recovery of about one percentage point in a week. It is still “effect Super Green Pass “, in the words of the general manager of the Ausl, Andrea Rossi, who judges the progression of the third doses as a whole “good”. Over 25 thousand have already been administered in the ten municipalities, with about 30 thousand more bookings.

And it is precisely on the basis of the reservations already received by the Ausl that, at this moment, it is possible to estimate a coverage of the third doses by age divided as follows: 75% in people over 80 years old; 34% in the 70-79 age group; 21% in those between 60 and 69 years. At this stage, the Healthcare Company is sending a text message to all people with an expired and expiring Green Pass. From January this ‘booster’ procedure will be extended to all those who have completed the basic vaccination cycle for over 150 days and have not yet received the third dose.







