IMOMA and Roche will promote personalized medicine in Asturias – Asturias

The Institute of Oncological and Molecular Medicine of Asturias (IMOMA) has signed with the pharmacist Roche Pharma an agreement to promote personalized medicine in Asturias and improve access to cancer patients to state-of-the-art genomic analyses.

Personalized medicine extends throughout the patient’s journey (prevention, diagnosis, treatment and follow-up) and is based on three main pillars: therapeutic innovation, precision diagnosis through tools genomic sequencing and analysis dand data.

Promoting this new paradigm in the Principality is the main objective of the framework agreement that IMOMA and Roche Farma España have signed and presented today in Oviedo.

Thanks to this agreement, both entities undertake to develop projects in three areas: in the generation of scientific evidence and access to exhaustive genomic analysis of cancer patients; in the dissemination of precision medicine projects and concepts; and in the social communication of science and promotion of scientific culture.

“Just knowing the unique molecular characteristics of each tumor and each individualwe can accurately diagnose and thus individualize the treatment and follow-up of patients, an objective that has marked IMOMA’s clinical routine since its creation”, according to Dr. Cabanillas, head of the Precision Medicine Area of ​​this institution.

This framework agreement will allow the continuation of projects and synergies in the field of health and research, initiated thanks to the patronage of the María Cristina Masaveu Peterson Foundation, as recognized by the scientific director of IMOMA, Juan Cadiñanos.

