Impact of clinical treatment in patients with Multiple Myeloma

Two health experts analyze the impact of this condition on patients who suffer from it.

Dr. Lorelei Sandoval, clinical psychologist at Hospital Auxilio Mutuo and licensed Zuainia Clemente, clinical dietitian at Hospital Auxilio Mutuo. Photo: Provided by specialists to the Journal of Medicine and Public Health.

The Dr. Lorelei Sandoval, clinical psychologist at Hospital Auxilio Mutuo, clarifies that the diagnosis of multiple myeloma impacts patients, who at first feel a denial, not being able to recognize that the received diagnosis is affecting them. But, beyond the patient, it also affects the entire family and all those who make up the patient’s nucleus.

“The diagnosis is received with disbelief, anxiety and sadness,” says Dr. Sandoval. The patient worries about how he will begin to provide for his family or how he will manage within his family nucleus, since it is a disease that can be treated for years, but without a cure, so it causes many concerns in the role that he is going to play the person

In the emotional field, the patient is treated with therapies to go through this process: “I like to integrate the relatives and caregivers of the patients,” says Dr. Sandoval, so that everyone enters the therapeutic process. She always recommends “handling today, living in the moment”, without thinking about the next month in the tests that should be done, advises the specialist, to avoid unnecessary anxious episodes.

Another piece of advice that he always gives to patients with multiple myeloma is that they always talk to their health professional, who manages their file, as well as the nursing staff, since they have important information that they can provide, to clarify doubts with the professionals. , even if it is a person who has lived with cancer, because “not all cancers are the same,” says Sandoval.

The nutritional aspect

The nutritional aspect is also another of the concerns that patients express. The Zuainia Clemente, clinical dietitian at Hospital Auxilio Mutuoclarifies that good nutritional management can prevent complications before, during or after the patient.

In the case of patients with multiple myeloma, nutritional management must be specialized, depending on the symptoms that the patient manifests, which may be loss of appetite or anorexia, which are the most common symptoms, the plan must be emphasized so that the patient makes his three meals, snacks, nutritional supplements, among others. “The most important thing is that the patient tolerates food,” says specialist Clemente.

If a patient shows difficulty swallowing, then they will receive other nutritional alternatives so that they can receive a balanced plan.

Always seek to prevent the patient from being contaminated with some type of bacteria, with some food, so that they do not experience nausea or vomiting. The recommendations are several, according to the expert, depending on the symptoms and following the results of the laboratory tests, so that each case is individualized, the doctor points out.