Impatriate regime, the point on concessions and news in the BeBeez Academy event on November 23rd

The regime of the impatriates, as well as that envisaged for the return of brains, has been extensively revised by the Growth Decree of 2019: a series of changes have been introduced by intervening on the text of article 16 of legislative decree number 147 of 2015. The latest news, then, also arrived with the Budget Law 2021.

The workers who transfer the residence in Italy after having been abroad in the two previous tax periods and they undertake to stay for at least two years they are entitled to a series of concessions:

one is expected 70 percent reduction in taxable income ;

; and the percentage reaches the 90 percent in case of transfer to one of the following regions: Abruzzo; Molise; Campania; Puglia; Basilicata; Calabria; Sardinia; Sicily.

in case of transfer to one of the following regions: it is possible, then, to prolong the benefits for five other tax periods if you are the parent of at least one minor child or dependent and if you become the owner of at least one residential real estate unit in Italy after the transfer or in the previous 12 months. The reduction in the tax base is equal to 50 percent o 90 per cent, in the case of workers with at least three minor or dependent children.

After the provisions of the Growth Decree, the Budget Law 2021 has extended the possibility of extend the regime for impatriates also to those who have transferred their residence to Italy before April 30, 2020 and, at 31 December 2019, it was already recipient of the benefits, binding the extension of the benefits to the payment of an amount equal to 5 or 10 percent, based on the requirements, of the subsidized income relating to the year preceding that of exercising the option.

Between the new rules approved and the constantly evolving work landscape, also due to the pandemic, theRevenue Agency in the course of 2021 it returned to the topic several times to provide instructions.

But it is space to learn more is still wide: from this awareness comes themeeting organized by BeBeez with a intervention program ranging from the reference legislation to specific focuses on international mobility.