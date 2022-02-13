Impersonator of Tom Cruise. The video reversed by Jerome LeBlanc

One of the best known influencers in the United States certainly is Jerome LeBlanc who built his social business as Tom Cruise’s official lookalike, in 10 years of activity. Jerome LeBlanc has understood the great revolution introduced by digital communication in which any person has the opportunity to publish content. Jerome LeBlanc, Tom Cruise’s impersonator, he can do it very well. Indeed its contents have involved millions of users to the point of pushing them to share the post and / or the video thus giving life to a series of interaction between unknown which has something of magicor because it creates connections between people that in real life, probably, they wouldn’t talk to each other if they met at a bar.

English version

Mission Impossible accomplished! An exclusive for Socialbg

The great revolution introduced by digital communication is that any person has the opportunity to publish content but, the evidence shows that few know how to do it and very few know how to do it well.

In fact, to be successful, the content must know how to involve users to the point of pushing them to share the post and / or the video thus giving life to a series of interaction between “strangers” that has something “magical” because it creates connections between people who in real life, they probably wouldn’t talk to each other if they met at a bar.

Those who manage to create these connections can be defined, in their own right, an influencer and among the best known in the United States there is certainly Jerome Blanc who has built his social business as an official double of Tom Cruise in 10 years of activity .

Brilliant and fun videos that have won over half a million followers on Tik Tok.

I had the extraordinary opportunity to ask Jerome the following questions and I sincerely thank him for his friendship and the answers provided in the video

1) An Italian actress (Mariangela Melato) said that acting is a need like that of love: what do you love about your profession?

2) The public is the only critic whose opinion is really worth anything.

(Mark Twain): How important is it to you to give people joy and emotions?

3) In Italy your performances are not yet known but surely Tom Cruise also has many fans here: what message do you want to send to the Italians to invite them to follow you on your social profiles?