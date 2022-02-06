implacable blues, missing a success for the record! – OA Sport

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

08.45 Our live ends here, thanks for following us. See you at the next live, have a good day at OA.

08.42 ITALY BEATS CHINA FOR 8-4 AND SIGNS THE SEVENTH CONSECUTIVE VICTORY !!!!

08.38 Fan SuYuan misses the last take out and Italy scores a point! Italy-China 8-4.

08.36 Excellent draw by Amos Mosaner, who places the stone on the button leaning on the Chinese one.

08.32 Fan SuYuan fails to score with the draw and Italy steals the hand in the seventh end !!!! Italy-China 7-4.

08.29 The double take out of China fails, again an Italian point.

08.25 Excellent draw by Amos Mosaner, who places the stone on the button.

08.22 Stefania Constantini does not take any risks and burns the last stone contenting herself with a point. Italy-China 6-4.

08.18 Amos Mosaner puts a guard in defense of the Italian point.

08.12 Italy does not play the power play in the sixth end.

08.10 Fan SuYuan with a nice draw uses the hammer and the power play, scoring three points in the fifth end. Italy-China 5-4.

08.04 Amos Mosaner misses the double take out, but then Ling Zhi misses the raise.

08.00 Italy calls the time out.

07.58 Freeze by Amos Mosaner on the Chinese stone stitched on the button.

07.56 China opts for power play in the fifth end.

07.51 Excellent take out by Stefania Constantini !!!!! Italy wins the point in the fourth end !!!!! Italy-China 5-1.

07.48 Ling Zhi with another excellent raise goes to the point, then unfortunately Amos Mosaner misses.

07.45 Ling Zhi with a great raise goes on the button.

07.41 Excellent draw by Stefania Constantini.

07.39 This time Fan SuYuan does not miss the last shot and China marks the first point in the third end. Italy-China 4-1.

07.36 Ling Zhi removes one of the three Italian stones and reopens the game in the center. He then misses Stefania Constantini.

07.33 Ling Zhi does not remove the two Italian points on the button.

07.29 The Chinese Fan SuYuan still misses the last pitch !!!! Italy steals the hand also in the second end and marks another point! Italy-China 4-0.

07.23 Ling Zhi removes an Italian guard. One shot each to be made.

07.20 Ling Zhi leans against the blue stone near the button, Amos Mosaner places a guard.

07.15 The Chinese Fan SuYuan misses the last pitch !!!! Italy steals the hand and scores three points in the first end! Italy-China 3-0.

07.10 Amos Mosaner surrounds the Chinese stone on the button to allow Stefania Constantini to try something with the last Italian pitch.

07.06 Stefania Constantini’s first very good draw with the first stone.

07.00 Italy-China, let’s go! Hammer to the Chinese in the first end.

06.55 Everything is ready for session 11: Norway-Sweden, Italy-China, Canada-Czech Republic and Australia-Switzerland.

06.50 Italy will face China at 07.05 today, while the match against Sweden is scheduled at 13.05. These are round robin matches, crucial to outline the four admitted to the semifinals and the crossings of the knockout phase (to which the Italian national team is already admitted). The semifinals are scheduled for 13.05 tomorrow, Monday 7 February, the Azzurri are waiting to meet their opponent.

06.40 These are the results of the night and the updated ranking.

Results

Great Britain-China 6-5

Czech Republic-USA 10-8

Classification

1. Italy 6 wins (6 games played)

2. Great Britain 5 wins (7 games played)

2. Sweden 5 Wins (7 Matches Played)

4. Canada 4 Wins (6 Matches Played)

5. Norway 3 Wins (6 Matches Played)

6. Czech Republic 3 wins (7 games played)

6. USA 3 wins (7 games played)

8. Switzerland 2 wins (6 games played)

9. China 2 wins (7 games played)

10. Australia 0 Wins (7 Matches Played)

06.35 The tricolor couple will have to face the hosts, who have obtained two victories in the first rounds and who are obliged to win if they want to continue hoping for a complicated passage of the round. Italy will play without particular pressure and can already start thinking about the semifinal on Monday, with the concrete possibility of grabbing a medal and making their dream come true.

06.30 Hello and welcome to the Italy-China live broadcast, match valid for the mixed doubles curling tournament at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. The Azzurri return to the ice of the National Aquatics Center in the Chinese capital to continue their five-ring adventure. Amos Mosaner and Stefania Constantini have won six consecutive victories, are at the top of the general classification and have already qualified for the semifinals, but of course they want to continue to dominate the Games.

