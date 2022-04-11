Implant under the skin allows to pay with ‘contactless’ | News Univision Technology
The first time a person had a microchip under the skin was in 1998. It was the computer science professor at the University of Reading, Kevin Warwick. At that time, the researcher was far from imagining that a few decades later he could pay for practically anything.
Today, twenty-four years after the Warwick experiment, a Dutchman by the name of Patrick Paumen causes a sensation every time he approaches a store’s bank terminal with his hand to make a payment.
“The reactions I get from the cashiers are priceless,” the 37-year-old man, who works as a security guard in the Netherlands, told the BBC. considers himself a biohacker.
Implants, an unusual system
Paumen can pay from his arm because in 2019 he had a payment microchip injected under his skin.
In recent years, companies, mostly European such as Swedish DSruptive Subdermals, have developed this implant technology to carry information such as the vaccination passport against covid-19.
When asked if inoculating this system is painful, Paumen assured that the procedure feels like when someone pinches your skin
With the advent of the system known in English as ‘contactless’ (contactless) that allows you to pay for a purchase using radio frequency identification technologies embedded in virtually any object, the use of cash in countries like the Netherlands has been drastically reduced.
Walletmor is the company, with British and Polish capital, that in 2021 started selling chip implants for the skin.
As the company shows, the device weighs less than a gram and is a little bigger than a grain of rice. It is made up of a small microchip and an antenna covered with a biopolymer, similar to plastic, which is of natural origin.
The founder and executive director of Walletmor, Wojtek Paprota, assured the same British chain that “the implant can be used to pay for a drink on the beach in Rio, a coffee in New York, a haircut in Paris, or in your local supermarket. It can be used anywhere contactless payments are accepted.”
How does the system work?
The chip embedded in the skin works with the near field communication system, too known as NFC, which is used by smartphones. It is a short-range, high-frequency wireless communication technology that allows the exchange of data between devices.
Other payment systems, such as public transport cards and some debit or credit cards, are based on radio frequency identification, called RFID.
A survey published last year, in which more than 4,000 people from the United Kingdom and the European Union participated, found that the 51% would consider using a technology implanted in the skin. Although the report assured that citizens saw the invasion of privacy and security as a problem with its implementation.
Dutchman Patrick Paumen assures that “chip implants contain the same type of technology that people use on a daily basis.
The man called himself a “biohacker”, someone who implants pieces of technology into his body to try to improve his performance.
So far he has 32 implants in total, including chips to open doors and magnets embedded in his hands.
“Technology keeps evolving, so I keep collecting more. My implants augment my body. I wouldn’t want to live without them,” he said.
“There will always be people who don’t want to modify their body. We should respect that, and they should respect us as biohackers,” he concluded.