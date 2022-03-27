Implementing provisions – Decree-law 24 March 2022, n. 24 – COVID-19

Decree-law 24 March 2022, n. 24, containing “Urgent provisions for overcoming the measures to combat the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic, as a consequence of the cessation of the state of emergency”. Application provisions.

Awaiting the forthcoming cessation of the epidemiological state of emergency, the decree-law of 24 March 2022, n. 24, has made significant changes to the rules governing the vaccination obligation imposed on the staff of the State Police.

The main regulatory innovations are illustrated below, with the related implications for employee management.

1. CONSEQUENCES OF NON-FULFILLMENT OF THE VACCINAL OBLIGATION FOR STATE POLICE STAFF.

As a result of article 8 of the decree-law in question, following the changes made to article 4-ter of the decree-law of 1 April 2021, n. 44, converted, with modifications, by the law of 26 May 2021, n. 76, the regulation of the vaccination obligation imposed, among others, on the personnel of the security, defense and public rescue sector, has migrated to the new article 4-ter.1.

The aforementioned article 4-ter.1, in confirming the validity of the vaccination obligation also for the Staff of the State Police up to the date of June 15, 2022, changes the discipline of the consequences in the event of non-fulfillment.

In particular, starting from 25 March 2022, the date of entry into force of the aforementioned Legislative Decree 24/2022, the suspension of the right to carry out the working activity is no longer applicable to the employees of the State Police who do not comply with the vaccination obligation.

In compliance with the provisions introduced by the decree-law in question, in the event of non-compliance with the vaccination obligation, only the pecuniary administrative sanction referred to in Article 4-sexies of the aforementioned Legislative Decree 44/2021 will be applied. In this regard, it should be noted that, pursuant to the aforementioned art. 4-sexies, paragraph 3, this sanction is imposed by the Ministry of Health through the Revenue Agency-Collection.

2. OBLIGATION OF POSSESSION AND EXHIBITION OF THE SO-CALLED “GREEN PASS BASE”.

Pursuant to the revised article 4-quinquies of the aforementioned legislative decree 44/2021, from 25 March 2022 to 30 April 2022, for access to the workplace, employees “must possess and, upon request, exhibit one of the COVID green certifications -19 from vaccination, recovery or testing, so-called basic green pass referred to in article 9, paragraph 1, letter a-bis of the decree-law of 22 April 2021, n. 52, converted, with modifications, by the law of 17 June 2021, n. 87 “.

Therefore, as expressly provided for by the aforementioned art. 4-quinquies of Legislative Decree 44/2021, the provisions of art. 9-quinquies of the aforementioned Legislative Decree 52/2021, so that in the event of access to workplaces without a “green pass base”, the institution of unjustified absence will be applied to employees of the State Police, as governed by circular 555 / I-DOC / Area I / C / DIPPS / FUN / CTR / 4558-21 of 13 October 2021 and the circular of the Central Directorate for general affairs and personnel policies of the State Police n. 333-A / 15856 of 14 October 2021, also for the part concerning the discipline of the control methods of the aforementioned certification. It remains understood that, pursuant to paragraph 2 of the aforementioned article 4-ter.1, the vaccination obligation “does not exist in the event of an ascertained danger to health, in relation to specific documented clinical conditions, certified by one’s own general practitioner or by the vaccinator, in compliance with the circulars of the Ministry of Health regarding the exemption from vaccination against SARS-CoV-2, in such cases the vaccination can be omitted or deferred “. 3. READMISSION TO SERVICE OF STAFF ALREADY SUSPENDED. With regard to the suspension measures from the right to carry out the working activity already adopted pursuant to the previous article 4-ter of the legislative decree 44/2021, it is specified that the employees still suspended must be readmitted to service starting from 25 March 2022. To this end, it will be necessary to immediately make every effort to ensure that each of the suspended employees is made aware of the above. A specific provision must also be adopted on the basis of the model contained in attachment 3 to the circular of the Central Directorate for general affairs and personnel policies of the State Police no. 333-A / 22010 of December 14, 2021, indicating March 25, 2022 as the date of termination of the suspension, i.e. the first day no longer burdened by it. Employees are obliged to report to duty on the day following the publication of this circular, without prejudice to the application of the ordinary institutions of legitimate absence, including weekly rest periods. In case of absence without justified reason, article 3, paragraph 15-ter, of the legislative decree 29 May 2017, n. 95. With regard to the legal position of the employees concerned in relation to the day of 25 March 2022, they will be placed in justified absence. In this regard, it should be noted that a special function will soon be activated on the PS Personal system. It is also recalled that the aforementioned revocation measures must also be transmitted to the competent administrative-accounting office, as well as to the Service of this competent central management based on the qualification held by the employee, and that the the same measures must be adopted by the same body that issued the suspension provision, as specified in the circular of the Central Directorate for general affairs and personnel policies of the State Police no. 333-A / 7471 of March 24, 2022. It should be noted that, on the other hand, health professions and health workers belonging to the State Police will remain suspended from the service, in application of Article 4 of Legislative Decree 44/2021, until 31 December 2022. 4. NO EXTENSION OF INSTITUTES. We inform you that the decree-law in question has not extended the validity of article 87, paragraphs 6 and 7, of the decree – law 17 March 2020, n. 18, converted, with amendments, by law 24 April 2020, n. 27, nor of article 9 of the decree – law 21 October 2021, n. 146, converted, with modifications, by the law of 17 December 2021, n. 215. In recalling that the validity of the aforementioned regulations is currently set at March 31, 2022, specific updating provisions will follow.