Implenia, between denials and confirmations: here are the latest news

As we wrote a few days ago, in the end also the denial of the Implenia group arrived. Some local sites, in fact, have published the email sent by one of the managers of the communication area who, in a concise but clear way, reiterated that “no note is attributable to the company” and that “the company itself is not interested in negotiate the purchase of a football club “. Of course, manna from heaven for many Internet users who, on social media, went wild thinking there really are journalists who publish news without having checked multiple sources. But it is now clear that for some there is a sort of “virtual immunity” (in a year a lot of names have circulated, a lot of denials have arrived and yet there has never been such a violent reaction verbally) while others are condemned regardless. The same ones who were massacred when they said, for example, that in the summer Lotito would entrust himself to the trust without giving up the club. But now is not the time for controversy: those in bad faith will always fall on their feet and there is the good of Salerno that comes before personal emphasis.

And so, returning to Implenia, it is at least singular that the denial is not public, but private (at least for now) and that it arrives on the day when the famous 5% deposit had to be paid to transform the informal chat into a real negotiation. Dr. Edoardo Stanchi from Platinum Square spoke publicly about Implenia, answering a specific question. There is a reference in the latest press release from the trustees which confirms the existence of a Swiss group discarded, for now, for not having paid the amount due within the established time frame. There is direct confirmation from some professionals close to the grenade world and who had met executives interested in hiring them days ago in case of white smoke. That everyone lied is another matter, but the local, national and even foreign press reported the operation in detail without Implenia having denied it on its official website. We do not question the veracity of the email, mind you, nor its content. We simply reiterate that several sources have talked about this negotiation and we wonder why it has not been denied before and on official channels.