Implicated in the Discovery case: “Justice, they want to take our money, they want to take what is ours”

After the hearing of the coercive measure against those involved in the “Discovery” operation was rescheduled for Monday of next week, several of the detainees left the room shouting “justice” over the members of the security .

“Justice, justice, they want to take our money, they want to take what belongs to us; where are the scammed, where are they…justice”, exclaimed one of the detainees, who managed to reach the microphone of one of the media outlets, despite having his hands handcuffed and with members of the Penitentiary Surveillance and Treatment Agents ( VTP).

Along with this, others joined the cry of “justice” while others assured that they were “innocent” and that the Government wanted to “cover what they have stolen with them.”

Since last Wednesday, the MP has been carrying out “Operation Discovery” in Santiago, Santo Domingo, La Vega and Puerto Plata, which focuses on dismantling a large transnational criminal network accused of defrauding hundreds of citizens in the United States in various ways, including sexual, economic extortion and identity theft.

The 38 people against whom the MP requests coercive measures are: Anabel Adames, Genaro Antonio Hernández Caba (Moreno K5); Pablo Miguel Balbuena, nicknamed Miguel Ortiz and/or “The Valve”; David Antonio Guzmán Javier, Winston Rafael Batista Brito, Jean Carlos Rosa Vargas, William Hice Cárdenas, Wilmer Abreu Duran, Juan de Dios Martínez Brito, Salim Bautista Santana.

Enrique Sánchez, Cedrik Sánchez Rodríguez, Carlos Daladier Silverio Cabral, Ramón Tomás Camacho Tejada, known as Blood; José Efraín Mejía, Víctor Manuel Hernández, Rubén Ángel María Reynoso Rodríguez, Juan Carlos Belliard Uceta, Wilson Núñez Rodríguez, José Oscar Peguero Martínez.

They also include William Alberto Díaz Cruz, Jonathan Yoelfri Peña Martínez, José Estévez Then and/or Joel Estévez, Willys Mena, Augusto Fermín Jaquez and/or Augusto Fermín Rodríguez Jaquez, Félix Manuel Jorge Muñoz, Juan Carlos Silverio Gómez, Cristina Lhin Yeng ( who has North American nationality), Linda Pérez (also of North American nationality), Bonifacio Estévez and/or Bonifacio Daniel Estévez Irrizari.

At the same time Sucre Rafael Rodríguez Ortiz, known as Darimán and/or Dari; José Eliezer Rodríguez Ortiz, Jhonatan Francisco Vásquez Ventura, Máximo Miguel Mena Peña, alias Max; Emmanuel Castro Ozuna, nicknamed Ticket; Josué de Jesús Marte, Mayobanex Braulio Rafael Rodríguez Fernández, known as Mayo; Ángel Rafael Peralta Guzmán, nicknamed Alikate.

The accusatory file has 297 pages, in which the Public Ministry supports some 335 tests, 42 of them documented and 17 testimonials; The magistrate, Osvaldo Bonilla, had reported that the prosecutors requested 18 months in prison as a measure of coercion against the accused and that the case be declared complex.