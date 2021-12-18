implore immediate exclusion from the championship

The anger of the Salernitana fans for the corporate affair: “Gravina keep your promise”.

The corporate situation of the Salerno it is very complex. Apparently the period for making offers to buy the Campania club has ended without anyone showing up: if a proposal is not received, judged positively by the Trustees by 31 December 2021, the team would be excluded from Serie A. ‘yesterday’s League assembly the extension to bring the decision to the end of the championship was unanimously voted: in this way the period of operations for the sale of the company would be extended only to avoid the exclusion and the club would go on without a true owner.

The heart of the grenade supporters, or the Siberian South Curve, displayed a banner before the start of the advance of the 18th round of Serie A against Inter making an explicit request to the president of the FIGC, Gabriele Gravina, on the issue of their club: “Gravina keep your promise … Amateurs, Promotion or suburban fields, Salernitana knows no category for us!”.

The number one of the Federcalcio had often threatened the exclusion for Salernitana if the established deadlines had not been respected and in this way the fans of the Campania club made it clear that they prefer exclusion from the championship in order to get out of this situation. A really complicated story and once again very questionable management of Italian football.

Shortly after 10 ‘the Inter fans present in Salerno made their closeness to the grenade supporters felt: “Faith is not sold like at the market, close to the ultras of Salerno”.

Claudio Lotito, by now former president of the Campania team, had also expressed himself on the matter in recent days, who answered as follows regarding the protest banners and the anger of the fans towards him: “I no longer have any power in the club”. The Roman entrepreneur is blamed by the grenade supporters for failing to sell the club last summer, but the square hasn’t had any sympathy towards Lotito for years. Now the risk is that he could really start again with the amateurs and the top league would experience one of the blackest pages ever.