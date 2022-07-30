Import of electrical appliances to Cuba

In this article, what is published in the Official Gazette on the importation of electrical appliances to Cuba.

How many televisions, refrigerators can I take to Cuba? Is it possible to bring power plants? What amount?

As general rules, Resolution 175/2022 establishes that “electrical appliances, computer and communications equipment, devices or other items that are not valued by weight, are presented to customs clearance, separated from miscellaneous items.”

In the event that these are found within the same baggage or shipment, the Cuban Customs “can apply the valuation to the weight and discount the one that corresponds to the effect.”

Here is the example they give: “in a shipment that contains an external drive and miscellaneous items, the amount that corresponds to it is deducted from the total weight and its value is considered, without it being necessary to open the package to separate the items.”

The standard specifies that Cuban Customs authorizes the entry of electrical appliancesprovided they are varied.

Up to two (2) items of the same type will be acceptedprovided that the sum of their values ​​does not exceed the limit established for the importation of luggage (1000 dollars), shipments (200 dollars) or any other operation to be carried out.

In the case of power plants are allowed up to two (2) items of that type. Remember that the new measures of the Cuban Customs come into force on August 15.

LIST OF VALUES FOR THE IMPORTATION OF APPLIANCES TO CUBA