News

Import of electrical appliances to Cuba

Photo of Zach Zach7 hours ago
0 61 1 minute read

In this article, what is published in the Official Gazette on the importation of electrical appliances to Cuba.

How many televisions, refrigerators can I take to Cuba? Is it possible to bring power plants? What amount?

As general rules, Resolution 175/2022 establishes that “electrical appliances, computer and communications equipment, devices or other items that are not valued by weight, are presented to customs clearance, separated from miscellaneous items.”

In the event that these are found within the same baggage or shipment, the Cuban Customs “can apply the valuation to the weight and discount the one that corresponds to the effect.”

Here is the example they give: “in a shipment that contains an external drive and miscellaneous items, the amount that corresponds to it is deducted from the total weight and its value is considered, without it being necessary to open the package to separate the items.”

The standard specifies that Cuban Customs authorizes the entry of electrical appliancesprovided they are varied.

Up to two (2) items of the same type will be acceptedprovided that the sum of their values ​​does not exceed the limit established for the importation of luggage (1000 dollars), shipments (200 dollars) or any other operation to be carried out.

In the case of power plants are allowed up to two (2) items of that type. Remember that the new measures of the Cuban Customs come into force on August 15.

LIST OF VALUES FOR THE IMPORTATION OF APPLIANCES TO CUBA

Import of electrical appliances to Cuba

Import of electrical appliances to Cuba

Import of electrical appliances to Cuba

Import of electrical appliances to Cuba

Import of electrical appliances to Cuba

Import of electrical appliances to Cuba

Source link

Photo of Zach Zach7 hours ago
0 61 1 minute read

Related Articles

An ambush with remote-controlled explosives: the latest drug trafficker offensive in Guanajuato

7 mins ago

President of Guatemala, Alejandro Giammattei, unharmed after shooting attack – Latin America – International

40 mins ago

The computer that has Biden’s son in the eye of the hurricane and kicks the tail in Colombia

51 mins ago

Unusual fight between priests of the Ukrainian and Russian churches during the funeral of a soldier

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button