Importance of clinical care for cancer survivors

This is emphasized by research from Johns Hopkins University.

The results increase knowledge about people living with tumor diseases. Photo: ShutterStock

In order to provide better service to cancer patients, the Johns Hopkins Primary Care Clinic for Cancer Survivors (PCCS) conducted a study with patients to assess the level of satisfaction with their perception of the provision of cancer services. care, survival care, and care coordination.

The appropriate treatment of cancer survivors remains a topic of great importance after the publication of the report “From Cancer Care to Cancer Survivor: Lost in Transition” of the Institute of Medicine (now the National Academy of Medicine) in 2006, which highlights the need to improve the coordination of care for these people.

Although an increasing number of survivorship clinics have been designed to better serve the needs of the more than 16.9 million cancer survivors in the United States, optimal delivery of survivorship care, particularly within primary, remains poorly understood.

Multiple challenges have been identified in the provision of survival care in the primary care setting, including lack of clarity by primary care providers (PCPs) about their role and responsibility in providing care related to cancer, the lack of designation of survivorship as an area of ​​differentiated care that needs to be addressed, and limitations in the health system and information infrastructure for survivorship care.

This process included interviews with 17 cancer survivors between 37 and 78 years of age. Initially, the main themes were optimal care and the PCCS experience. Likewise, topics such as the ideal role of the primary care provider, challenges and opportunities of teleconsultations, the value derived from the patient and the improvement in the care model were included.

Importance of timely care for cancer survivors

The medical literature has emphasized the difficulties associated with defining survival for this disease, in addition to raising awareness about the medical, functional, and psychosocial consequences of cancer and its treatment; define quality health care for cancer survivors and identify strategies to achieve it; and improve the quality of life of cancer survivors through policies that guarantee their access to psychosocial services, fair labor practices, and health insurance.

Some of the most important recommendations highlighted in this publication were:

(1) Increase knowledge of physical and psychosocial problems associated with cancer survival.

(2) Provide written “survival care plans” upon completion of primary cancer treatment.

(3) Base care for cancer survivors on evidence-based practice guidelines.

(4) Use quality assurance measures to continually monitor and improve care for cancer survivors.

(5) Implement demonstration programs to test coordinated and interdisciplinary care approaches for cancer survivors.

(6) Incorporate care for cancer survivors into comprehensive state cancer control plans.

(7) Educate health care providers about the issues facing cancer survivors.

(8) Eliminate employment discrimination affecting cancer survivors.

(9) Ensure access to adequate and affordable health insurance that covers care for survivors.

(10) Increase research on survival

Source consulted here