Importance of early diagnosis of non-IPF progressive fibrosing ILD

The diffuse interstitial lung diseases (ILD) comprise more than 200 lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (FPI), the ILD associated with systemic autoimmune diseases (EPI-EAS) or hypersensitivity pneumonitis.one Many of them can evolve into a progressive pulmonary fibrosiswith a high risk of morbidity and mortality in these cases.one

Beyond IPF, it is estimated that between 18% and 32% of patients with non-IPF ILD may develop progressive pulmonary fibrosis,two which is characterized by a worsening of respiratory symptomsan decline in lung functiona decreased quality of life and a high mortality risk.3

The Dr. Claudia Valenzuela, pulmonologist at the University Hospital of La Princesa in Madrid, review the characteristics of progressive fibrosing ILDas well as the main risk factor’s. “Given the not all patients with ILD and not IPF will develop this progressive fibrosisis very evaluation and monitoring are important of these patients, including respiratory function tests, progression of fibrosis on HRCT, and assessment of worsening symptoms,” Valenzuela comments.

According to the doctor, although there are no established risk factors, there are certain characteristics associated with the risk of progressionsuch as the presence of a radiological or histological pattern like usual interstitial pneumonia (UIP), a loss of lung function or some genetic factors.

Thus, the doctor highlights the need for adequate follow-up and monitoring, to detect as soon as possible those patients with progressive fibrosing ILD and ensure that they receive the appropriate treatment for their disease.one

ILD: diffuse interstitial lung disease; PPE-EAS: ILD associated with systemic autoimmune diseases; IPF: idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; NUI: usual interstitial pneumonia; HRCT: high resolution computed tomography.

