Health

importance of early therapy at home, Italian study • Imola Oggi

Photo of James Reno James Reno6 hours ago
0 16 1 minute read

“Early diagnosis and early patient management have reduced the duration of COVID-19 symptoms and reduced hospitalization rates to virtually zero.”

This is demonstrated by a study, made available in preview by the journal Medical Science Monitor which performed a retrospective analysis on the outcomes and hospitalization rates of patients in Italy with an early confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 and treated at home within 3 days or after 3 days. from the onset of symptoms with prescription and non-prescription drugs between November 2020 and August 2021).

Early therapy, the study

The first signature of the work is that of Professor Serafino Fazio, a member of the Scientific Council of the Covid-19 Home Care Committee, former professor of Internal Medicine at the University of Naples.

The co-authors are Paolo Bellavite (former professor of General Pathology at the Universities of Verona and NgoziBurundi), Elisabetta Zanolin (Department of Diagnostics and Public Health of the University of Verona), Peter A. Mc McCullough (Department of Cardiology, Truth for Health Foundation, Tucson, AZ, USA) who signed the therapeutic scheme of the Covid-19 Home Care Committee, Sergio Pandolfi (Neurosurgeon – Ozonotherapist, Professor at the 2nd level Master in oxygen-ozone therapy University of Pavia) and Flora Affuso ( independent researcher).

“It should be noted – it is explained in a press release – that the design of the study (retrospective and without comparison group) does not allow to evaluate the efficacy of the therapy used, but the result suggests the possibility of carrying out further” randomized “studies where this is possible and for which the researchers declare their willingness to collaborate. (HANDLE)

Share

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno6 hours ago
0 16 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

“Third dose, immunity ok after 3 months” / Shahar (Israel vaccine manager): “It will last …”

3 weeks ago

You have always been wrong in brushing your teeth: this ‘ritual’ is useless

4 weeks ago

here are the new anti-Covid weapons

November 6, 2021

Covid: Pfizer, 89% effective pill against hospitalization or death – Medicine

November 5, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button