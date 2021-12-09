importance of early therapy at home, Italian study • Imola Oggi

“Early diagnosis and early patient management have reduced the duration of COVID-19 symptoms and reduced hospitalization rates to virtually zero.”

This is demonstrated by a study, made available in preview by the journal Medical Science Monitor which performed a retrospective analysis on the outcomes and hospitalization rates of patients in Italy with an early confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 and treated at home within 3 days or after 3 days. from the onset of symptoms with prescription and non-prescription drugs between November 2020 and August 2021).

Early therapy, the study

The first signature of the work is that of Professor Serafino Fazio, a member of the Scientific Council of the Covid-19 Home Care Committee, former professor of Internal Medicine at the University of Naples.

The co-authors are Paolo Bellavite (former professor of General Pathology at the Universities of Verona and NgoziBurundi), Elisabetta Zanolin (Department of Diagnostics and Public Health of the University of Verona), Peter A. Mc McCullough (Department of Cardiology, Truth for Health Foundation, Tucson, AZ, USA) who signed the therapeutic scheme of the Covid-19 Home Care Committee, Sergio Pandolfi (Neurosurgeon – Ozonotherapist, Professor at the 2nd level Master in oxygen-ozone therapy University of Pavia) and Flora Affuso ( independent researcher).

“It should be noted – it is explained in a press release – that the design of the study (retrospective and without comparison group) does not allow to evaluate the efficacy of the therapy used, but the result suggests the possibility of carrying out further” randomized “studies where this is possible and for which the researchers declare their willingness to collaborate. (HANDLE)

