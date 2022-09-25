Importance of Quality of Life and Well-being

Health and Mind

How does it help us as a society?

The search for a good quality of life and well-being has been continuous and innate in human beings. Even today, hedonism poses the search for pleasure contrasted with the rejection of pain, where happiness is centered on the reasoning of classical philosophy. Seneca said that Happiness is one of the main objectives of the human being, however, he argued that people are blind to what makes them happy and that the more they seek it, the further they push it away.

In classical nineteenth-century economics, happiness is spoken of as an expression of possibility of consuming and having comforts, that although the economy is not the basis of the quality of life and well-being, it is an important point to achieve some part of these. This persevering act of the search for well-being by the people who make up a society has served as a guide to define the country’s social policies in this regard. The two important questions for me are: What does quality of life and well-being mean for people? Are social policy strategies really aimed at satisfying these needs? We will only know this answer if we ourselves as a population are clear about what each of these terms means. quality of life and well-being.

The WHO defines health as “a state of complete physical, mental and social well-being, and not just the absence of disease.” This definition suggests that each individual is in charge of their quality of life and well-being, leaving the responsibility more to the side. of the person and little responsibility to the structures of the state. the mayan concept Regarding health, it says the following “health articulates physical, mental, spiritual and social elements, from the individual and collective point of view and includes political, economic, social and cultural aspects. To promote health and prevent disease, an indigenous community seeks to restore and maintain its internal and external balance, including harmony between sick members of the community and the world around them. Which of these two concepts is more complete? Which of the two shows that the quality of life and well-being of the human being depends on multiple factors? Quality of life It has an objective and subjective content.

The objective components are those that can be measurable such as: economic production rates, literacy levels, life expectancy, human development index, which have their advantages in terms of standardized information and are a potential means to “improve the quality of life”. While the subjective components would be based on: surveys or interviews, self-reports of satisfaction, well-being, happiness, among others. Significance levels vary, role of cultural norms, mental illness, disability, among others.

Now it is the combination of both that would result in a good quality of life and well-being. If we take a look at the reality of our society we will realize that 80% of the population lives in poverty and extreme poverty, where the matrix of basic needs such as: food, maintenance, health, need to feel safe , protected, with work, housing; need for affective development, acceptance, affection, recognition, trust, respect and potential development are non-existent Could we say that we are a society that promotes quality of life and well-being? Are we a resilient society? Or due to the distribution of poverty and lack of opportunities have we adapted? Why governments must prioritize well-being and quality of life, guaranteeing an economy that allows the homogeneous development of society, the implementation of what is known as welfare economics they are strategies that integrate a series of steps that are considered necessary to find that desired economic system to achieve social welfare.

Between the steps, a series of criteria based on the instrumentation of the economy for the achievement of the objectives are established. Among these steps or criteria we could highlight the following: public provision of social goods and services, responsibility of the State to maintain minimum living conditions, intervention of the State in the promotion of full employment, achieving a fair and efficient allocation of resources, redistributing the wealth and income of the country to achieve a more egalitarian society. In addition, people not only need to live with the coverage of basic needs, we also need social and spiritual capital to be able to perceive well-being. Now it’s up to each of us to think, in this society am I from a position of power or disadvantage? What contribution do I make from my work space and social relationships to promote well-being and quality of life in my society?

A society with quality of life and well-being is a society that progresses, builds and becomes stronger.

