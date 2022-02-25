Importance of Russia and Ukraine for the Dominican economy

Beyond the impact on the price of oil and the commodities of the conflict between Russia and Ukrainethe Dominican Republic has an economic relationship with those countries that are currently at war, which covers the tourism and the export of products such as rum, cigars and fruits.

Russia was one of the issuing countries that showed increases in the arrival of tourists to the Dominican Republic during 2021 compared to 2020, with an additional 108,203, according to reports from the Dominican Central Bank.

Those from that country represented 22.2% of European tourists who arrived by air to Quisqueya and 4.8% of all non-resident foreigners who arrived through airports.

In 2021 alone, 178,955 tourists residing in Russia and 65,413 in Ukraine, according to Central Bank statistics. The latter represented 8.12% of the non-resident Europeans who visited in that year and 1.78% of the total number of foreigners.

By January 2022, the arrival of visitors by air from these destinations remained dynamic: from Russia 50,323 tourists arrived and from Ukraine 10,456.

the president of RussiaVladimir Putin today announced a military operation in Ukraine and warned other countries that any attempts to interfere with Russian actions will result in “consequences they have never seen before.”

The president assured that it was necessary to protect civilians in the east of Ukraine. At least 18 people died as a result of a Russian air attack on a military unit located in the Odessa region.

As a result of the military offensive, the price of a barrel of oil exceeded 100 dollars on Thursday for the first time in more than seven years and world stock markets fell.

Dominican President Luis Abinader affirmed today that he is facing “a very special crisis situation that can drastically affect the world situation and create a new crisis in economic terms.”

He stressed that this conflict affects most of the raw material, especially with regard to wheat, soybeans and corn. He remembered that Ukraine It is one of the world’s largest producers of these three products, used in Dominican agriculture.

Russia It was the 46th destination of 147 countries where the exports in 2021, according to data from the Export and Investment Center of the Dominican Republic (ProDominicana).

The products sent to that country totaled US$15.65 million, for 0.13% of the cake exported in that year.

Among the 15 most exported products to Russia last year, the main one was rum and other spirits obtained from sugar cane products, distilled and fermented, which totaled US$6.66 million.

In second place were cigars, followed by grits, fruits and provisionally preserved fruits, ethyl alcohol, avocado and roasted coffee, among others.

By January 2022, the Dominican Republic sent products to Russia which totaled US$1.07 million.

Ukraine represents a smaller destination for exports, ranking 90th last year. In 2021, what was sent to that country by the Dominican Republic totaled US$0.99 million, the main product exported to that destination being cigars.

Secondly, rum and other spirits obtained from sugar cane products, distilled and fermented, fruits and other provisionally preserved fruits, fresh tamarinds and pineapples, among others.