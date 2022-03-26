Important announcement from the Embassy of Panama in Cuba on transit visas

The Embassy of Panama in Cuba has published a new message about the transit visa application process for Cubans.

For several days, residents on the island have been waiting for a new update on the dates on which a visa could be requested, taking into account the date of the flight.

In the last schedule shared by the diplomatic headquarters the last date with an appointment granted was April 21.

In the new publication, the Embassy of Panama reports that “due to the large number of requests for transit visas, their reception is suspended on Friday, March 25.”

“In order to provide better care, the system for receiving applications will be adapted, which will start on Monday, March 28, and will be informed shortly by this means,” they added.

“You have done a very bad job, honestly, the people who traveled in March had many to reschedule due to the unfair decision that you made,” they commented on their website.

“Make it electronic and you will see how everything is solved, it is hard to believe that a country like Panama has an old system for visas, when in almost all countries these visas are electronic, queues and problems are avoided,” another person suggested.

Many Cubans also ask about when they will know the result of the appointments already granted and made.

These details are currently unknown.

LAST SCHEDULE OF APPOINTMENTS FOR TRANSIT VISAS AT THE EMBASSY OF PANAMA