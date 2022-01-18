important critical issues, the gym declared unfit for use – Targatocn.it

Due to urgent problems regarding the false ceiling, in February of last year, the gymnasium of the middle school in Dronero was declared uninhabitable.

An interim solution then allowed it to be reopened to students. About a month ago, however, a new inspection by the ASL and the Fire Brigade reported the presence of other criticalities.

Also predisposed to welcome the public on the side area, with special stands, it is necessary to create a special division between the positions and the field area dedicated to athletes. Furthermore, the bathrooms are not up to standard, with the need for a special service that is also accessible to children and adults with disabilities. The slope of the access ramps was also found to be non-compliant with the regulations.

All these works are in addition to the planned installation of the final solution to the false ceiling. The problems encountered by the competent bodies have forced the gym, starting from last January 15, to a new closure.

The new administration, which took over last October, immediately arranged for the organization of the work.

“Careful planning is required – explains Mayor Mauro Astesano – establishing all the part of the carrying out of the works. The relative economic commitment will then be important. Therefore, instead of the 45 days initially planned for the work, we have decided that the gym will be unusable for longer. There are many needs and everything must be done with criteria and extreme attention. “

The completion of the works is expected with the start of the new school year. For the performance of physical activity, in these months the students will make use of 3 facilities: the gymnasium of the nearby elementary schools in Piazza Marconi, that of the Casa della Divina Provvidenza structure a few steps from the school and the Baretti gym in the Oltre Maira area.