Important figure of Cuban sports passed away – SwingCompleto

By Jose Alejandro Rodriguez Zas

On the last day of this month of February 2022, Monday 28, the Cuban sports movement received sad news that filled officials, managers, athletes and physical exercise fans with mourning, with the death of an outstanding personality on the Island already world level.

According reported the digital site Jit, the president of the Cuban Weightlifting Federation, Jorge Luis Barcelán, lamented the physical disappearance of David Moya Rojas, who was an athlete, coach and national commissioner of the sport of weightlifting.

As outlined in the aforementioned publication, Moya was born in Las Villas in 1934 and led his sport in the country until the end of the 1970s, when weightlifting on the island began to stand out in the international arena.

Under his command, Cuba organized a World Championship in Havana in 1973, with the participation of 189 weightlifters from 39 nations, an event won by the Soviet Union as six gold medals, while Cuba ranked eighth with one medal. bronze, around the neck of Javier González in the 100 kg division.

Similarly, for his outstanding work as a director, Moya was elected “president of the Central Caribbean and Pan-American weightlifting confederations”, even reaching the position of “first vice president of the international federation” of the discipline.

For all of the above, the death of this outstanding figure of Cuban sports constitutes “a sensitive loss for the family of Cuban weightlifting.”

