Important information from the Central Bank of Cuba on deposits in different currencies

Banco Popular de Ahorro, through its accounts on different social networks, has disclosed information regarding a new extension to convert the current accounts in Cuban Convertible Pesos into dollars or euros, or other MLCs.

“Sight savings accounts in CUC, fixed-term deposits and certificates of deposit of natural persons will be kept in that currency. During this period, the holder may decide whether to convert the account to Cuban pesos or opt for the certificate of deposit in foreign currency, according to the conditions established for this product”, indicates the note shared by the BPA.

In this way, the validity period of these deposits is extended even further. So the holders of those accounts can decide for themselves what to do with that money:

Convert them to Cuban pesos Change them to US dollars, euros or other freely convertible currencies through certificates of deposit

Initially it had been indicated that this March 31 would be the deadline to proceed with these changes. As of April 1, bank deposits would be automatically exchanged for Cuban pesos. However, that possibility is now extended until December 28, 2022.

“The collaborators, to whose bank accounts the 30% bonus is applied for purchases in commercial establishments, may request, from the account in Cuban pesos, to convert totally or partially the balance they had at the end of December 2020 in their accounts. in convertible pesos, to a certificate of deposits in foreign currency”, the information points out.

Similarly, they point out that it will be possible for a person other than the owner to convert the balance of these accounts to dollars or euros or other Freely Convertible Currencies (MLC). As long as they have a special power for it.

“The power of attorney will be admitted, in cases where the holder of the bank account is abroad, to convert the total or partial balance of the accounts into convertible pesos for demand savings, fixed-term deposits and certificates of deposit in foreign exchange. As long as the representation is accredited by means of a Special Power of Attorney”, the information concludes.