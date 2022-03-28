Important information on vaccination against COVID-19 – Ministry of Health

This week’s vaccination schedule privileges third-dose stragglers whose mobility pass expires within the next few days. It is also intended to advance with the vaccination of the primary scheme of the population with emphasis on boys and girls from 3 to 5 years of age.

It is important to mention that although the country has guaranteed doses of vaccines and maintains internationally recognized high vaccination rates, there are limited stocks of vaccines that come from different foreign pharmaceutical companies with which the government has purchase agreements.

In addition, within the first week of April, it is expected to have the Moderna vaccine for booster doses against Covid-19 and thus strengthen the inoculation process and thus be able to incorporate new groups into the vaccination schedule.

We call on the population to continue with the inoculation process according to the schedule provided by the health authority, since together with self-care measures, use of a mask, hand washing with soap and water, physical distancing, avoiding crowds and the ventilation, are the most effective measures to prevent new infections of COVID-19