important new options coming soon – Nerd4.life

Whatsapp is about to receive a important update as regards, in particular, the management of voice messages, now particularly popular among many users of the popular messaging app, with options already emerged in beta and soon to arrive for all users.

Specifically, it is a new way of to listen voice messages: up to now, these could only be heard by starting the playback of the recording within the same chat in which these messages were started, which practically forces you to keep the smartphone still during playback.

Whatsapp, screenshot of what the new voice message reader should be

For multitasking lovers, this can be quite annoying, since it makes it impossible to do anything else while listening to the message, but an important novelty should solve the problem: according to what is reported by the usual WABetaInfo, which has always provided information so far reliable about the upcoming news for the popular messaging app, it seems that you can soon hear the messages too outside the chat.

Based on the image above, a variation of the software with modification of theinterface, able to allow listening to voice messages also in other sections of Whatsapp, with a reader that appears superimposed on the screen and the possibility of pausing the audio, if necessary.

We still don’t know how much this update will be made available, but it shouldn’t take long. Among other recent news, it was revealed that Last Access was no longer visible to strangers, to protect privacy.