important news about Theo Hernandez’s future

Theo Hernandez conquered by the world Milan. The French winger in an interview reiterated his loyalty to the Rossoneri club, and updated on the negotiation for the renewal of the contract, which is continuing smoothly.

Milan, Hernandez: confidence in the renewal of the contract

According to recent rumors, the transalpine full-back could extend his marriage with the Rossoneri club until 2026. Agent Manuel García Quilón is dealing with Paolo Maldini and Frederic Massara, and an agreement could be achieved by almost tripling the salary that the former Real Madrid now receives.

“I am very happy at Milan, we are discussing the renewal of my contract and things they are proceeding very well“, He explained in an interview with The Athletic. A relationship that is becoming more and more welded, so much so that Stefano Pioli in the last matches without Alessio Romagnoli and Davide Calabria entrusted him with the band from captain: “For me this is a great honor. Being the captain of AC Milan after working so hard every day for this group makes me proud“.

Milan, Hernandez: Maldini from idol to adviser

Hernandez at The Athletic also talked about Paolo Maldini: “As a child I watched how he played: I have an excellent relationship with him, since our first meeting in Ibiza he spoke to me very frankly. He told me that I was an important player and that I would improve if I worked hard every day: thanks to this, today I am the player I am and we keep talking, as he follows all of our workouts. AND’ an honour having a legend like him close by ”.

Milan, Hernandez gives credit to Pioli

The other pivotal man of the Milan project is Stefano Pioli: “He it changed my life – explained Hernandez -. He immediately gave me the confidence I needed and I am very happy here thanks to him. I feel freer when I can enter centrally, where there is more space. At Real Madrid I couldn’t play in such an ‘anarchic’ way and I lost confidence, while here there is the possibility of combining more with the attacking players and scoring more goals and assists ”.

Hernandez sees himself as a playmaker full-back: “The full-backs are not like Francesco Totti, Zinedine Zidane or Kakà, but football is changing and the full-backs are definitely playing higher. I like to help the team with assists or goals, I’m very happy, but the important thing is that the team is happy with me ”.

Transfer market, today’s negotiations and exchanges live LIVE

OMNISPORT