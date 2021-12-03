important news for 4 Mediaset news programs

25

























In small steps, Italian TV is changing thanks to the technology and possibilities offered by the transition to second generation digital terrestrial, currently underway. Mediaset, for example, has just announced a great technical innovation made possible by the new “Technology Hub“of Cologno Monzese.









That is a new complex, where there are new television studios dedicated exclusively to journalistic programs. From these studies, now, four Mediaset news programs are broadcast on Native HD, with a clear leap in video quality compared to the previous transmission in Standard Resolution (SD), to which the so-called “upscaling“. This is an important innovation because it is a first step towards the new TV really in high definition, one of the first tastes of the new digital terrestrial which, we remember, at the end of the transition will all be in high resolution.

Mediaset news in HD: what they are

As announced by Mediaset itself, the journalistic programs that are now broadcast in Native HD there are four:

TG4

Open Studio

TGCOM24

Sport Mediaset

All except TGCOM24 were previously shot at low SD resolution and upscaled the video stream. The resolution of the frames, that is, came artificially increased inserting additional pixels not present in the original video stream. This is the same technology used by Smart TV to show on a screen 4K the video signal SD or HD.

TCGOM24instead, it was already taken in HD, but then the video stream was reduced to SD and transmitted. Now, thanks to the new equipment of the Cologno Monzese studios, the four journalistic programs are already born in HD and the video stream travels through the air in HD.

Mediaset in HD, need to be retuned?

The novelty, of course, concerns only the Mediaset channels in HD: Standard resolution ones cannot show a high resolution video stream. To fully enjoy the high resolution on Mediaset news, therefore, you will have to choose to watch the HD versions of the respective channels, broadcast with the codec Mpeg-4.

It will not be necessary, however, retune the TV because those channels were already broadcasting in high resolution, even if in the case of the news it was an upscaling of a video stream in low resolution.