important news for the anime of the platform

The last few years have been decisive for the growth of popularity and consumption of souls around the world, and one of the largest producers has undoubtedly been the colossus Netflix that after the TUDUM event, will reserve a special initiative for the world of Japanese animation with the Japan 2021 Festival, scheduled for November.

The event in question will be held in Tokyo on 9 and 10 November 2021, near the winter season, a great protagonist of most of the announcements that will be made. According to what is specified on the official website of the platform, the Festival will welcome many guests, including world-famous voice actors, directors and artists of all kinds who collaborate with the platform both from Japan and from other parts of the world.

From the premises, the future Netflix lineup seems to be quite interesting. On the first day, the Anime Day, the programs relating to the productions that will arrive on the streaming service until December 2021 will be explored and shown. Among the most anticipated titles there will be focus on the second part of the first season of La Via del Grembiule, Super Crooks, the return of Aggretsuko with the fourth season, Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure, as well as news regarding Record of Ragnarok, ULTRAMAN, and Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045. There will also be announcements related to animated series and films coming in 2022, such as Thermae Romae Novae, Spriggan and Drifting Home.

Loading... Advertisements

The November 10 will instead be entirely dedicated to live action projects, outside the world of animation, such as We Couldn’t Become Adults and Asakusa Kid, two Japanese films arriving respectively on November 5th and December 9th on the platform. Hollywood stars such as Dwayne The Rock Johnson, Halle Berry and Lily Collins to promote the productions in which they took part. For anyone interested in following the event, Netflix will stream it on the Netflix Japane and Netflix Anime YouTube channels.