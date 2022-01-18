important notice from Poste Italiane

Beware of the notice published by Poste Italiane regarding dormant postal savings books. So let’s go into the details and see what there is to know about it.

Precisely for this reason it is not surprising that many people turn their attention to the world of savings, so that you always have a few extra euros to draw on in case of need.

At the same time, you always remember that you should never overdo it, ending up, for example, not to touch your money. He knows it well Italian post which has published a notice concerning the so-called dormant savings books. In particular it should be known that stakeholders still have limited time and for this it is better to hurry. But for what reason and above all what is happening? So let’s go into the details and see everything there is to know about it.

Dormant savings books, Poste Italiane warns: what is happening

A few days ago we saw together how obtaining higher interest rates with Poste Italiane is possible. Today, however, we will focus our attention on a notice published by Poste Italiane concerning the so-called dormant savings accounts. The latter, we recall, are none other than the librettos not handled by the owner for more than 10 years.

But not only that, they are not subjected to proceedings or operational blocks that prevent the handling of the sums and that have a balance greater than 100 euros. Well, by consulting the official website of Poste Italiane it is possible to consult the list of dormant booklets sorted by post office identification number.

Dormant savings books, Poste Italiane warns: watch out for timing

In particular, on the basis of the latest published list, the holders of the booklets in question will have to go to a post office by 21 June 2022. In this way it will be possible to register one’s own booklet. Otherwise, the booklets in question will be extinguished, with the money donated to the Fund managed by the Consap.

But not only that, the holders of dormant booklets as of August 31st will have to go to any potal office by March 29, 2022. This, as already said, always in order to allow the registry census of one’s own booklet. Otherwise, after that date, the passbook will be extinguished and the money destined for the fund managed by Consap.

Dormant savings books, Poste Italiane warns: what you need to know

Based on what can be seen from the Poste Italiane websiteFurthermore, it is good to remember that the “holders of Passbooks who have received a communication from Poste Italiane in which the dormancy of the Passbook is reported, in order to avoid its extinction and the transfer of the relative balances to the aforementioned Fund, are required to send a communication to the address indicated in the letter received or to carry out operations on the Passbook within the term indicated in the communication itself“. Therefore, it is better for interested parties to hurry, in order to avoid having to deal with unpleasant inconveniences.