“Important point. Scudetto? Our race was already over”

BERGAMO – “It would have been a pity to lose a game played well technically. We made a lot of mistakes in the implementation phase, so many last steps. We risked capitulating “. It is the comment of Massimiliano Allegri to Dazn’s microphones on the draw against Atalanta arrived thanks to the goal in the 92nd minute of Danilo. “De Ligt then sacrificed himself twice – continues the Juventus coach -. The second half was good, like the first. On our ball, where we were supposed to score, we made a mistake with Vlahovic. Malinovskyi scored a wonderful goal, then the team believed in it until the end, it was an extraordinary match. ”

Juve, equal to Bergamo: Danilo catches Atalanta. Allegri at -7 from Napoli

“Vlahovic? You mustn’t get nervous”

Then on midfield he added: “McKennie and Rabiot opened the spaces for Morata and Dybala to play. They did good triangulations. Then there was a moment when we got too crowded, but it was a good game from everyone and technically enjoyable. We drew, an important point, we know that Atalanta is a Champions competitor. “ On the absence of Zakaria: “He played two games, then I saw McKennie who was fine and he was good at attacking the spaces. Zakaria came from two important games and I preferred to put on a fresh one.” On the first match without a goal in Juventus for Vlahovic: “He is 22 years old, he arrived at Juve for a month and must learn not to get nervous during the game when the things he would like to do fail.”

“Scudetto? Our race is over”

Allegri then spoke of the race for the Scudetto and her favorite for the final victory: “Our race is over, it was official before. There are too many points to recover from three teams. You always have to win, it’s impossible. We need to think about fourth place and improve performance. For example when the ball is good for scoring goals. you must have attention and precision to make the action turn into a goal. Who wins the Scudetto? I have said it since September, for me Inter wins. With all respect for Milan and Napoli, but yesterday was an important step for Inter. “