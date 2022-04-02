Important role of nutrition for the reduction of symptoms in some mental health disorders

Omega three, probiotics and zinc are just some of the dietary components that could complement an optimal psychiatric treatment.

For years, mental health experts have shown that disorders that compromise the emotional stability of patients have their origin in environmental and genetic factors, so they consider that some can be avoided, for example addictions, and others not, such as a history of psychiatric illnesses in the family.

However, whatever the triggering factor, through different studies carried out in recent years, specialists have been able to verify that the diet plays an important role at risk of suffering mental health disorders.

“There are different mechanisms that precisely explain this relationship between diet and mood, such as the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal axis (HPA), of the neuroendocrine system that regulates emotions, energy expenditure and digestion,” he explained. Tatiana Vélez, nutritionist and dietitian, to the Journal of Medicine and Public Health on the occasion of the alliance between the College of Nutritionists and Dietitians of Puerto Rico and the publisher.

Additionally, it has been proven that people who suffer from anxiety-related disorders, such as disorder panic, disorder of generalized anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorders, present elevated levels of inflammatory markers in the circulation and cerebrospinal fluid.

Nutrition can play a very important role in reducing these inflammatory markers as adjunctive treatment, and therefore it is not surprising that many studies described in systematic reviews recent studies show associations between measures of diet quality and the probability or risk of anxiety and depression.

In the same way, researchers from different parts of the world have related some pathologies such as disorder major depressive (MDD), disorder bipolar, schizophrenia and disorder by Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), with low levels of omega-3 fatty acids in the blood

Main nutrients associated with mental well-being

According to the graduate, there are several foods that should be added to eating patterns in order to improve Mental Health:

Probiotics: They promote a healthy gut with a diverse microbiota that, in effect, produce key metabolites in brain communication via the HPA. “Because the HPA regulates stress management, maintaining a healthy flora may be a technique that promotes a healthy gut and thus may improve mental health,” she said.

Omega 3: The literature has shown that appropriate levels of omega 3 can contribute to the reduction of stress levels and some symptoms of anxiety. “In addition, they maintain and promote brain and nervous system health,” she emphasized.

Magnesium and vitamin B6: The literature found that this combination can be effective in reducing stress. Likewise, vitamin B6 alone also helps reduce symptoms associated with anxiety.

Zinc: There is evidence that foods high in zinc, such as oysters and some red meats, can also help reduce anxiety symptoms; however, the evidence is still rather limited.

“The literature is still very recent in this field, therefore it is recommended to promote more research that establishes the specific mechanisms between these foods and nutrients with their role in Mental Health disorders,” the expert mentioned. “But this information is enough to consider complementary treatments such as nutritional medicine therapy in conjunction with mental health services, and the multidisciplinary team of psychiatry and psychology.”

