“Important scissors”, Milan further and further away

Gianluca Di Marzio took stock of the renewal of Franck Kessie. The Ivorian midfielder is increasingly distant from Milan: there is great distance between the parties

The national teams are back and the transfer market is punctually occupying the front pages of the newspapers. At the heart of the rumors related to Milan there is clearly the renewal discourse linked to Franck Kessie.

Days go by and his signature becomes more and more complicated. The statements, released in the summer in Japan, if the wind has now blown away. The Ivorian had reassured the fans, “I’ll come back and sign”. It’s been months and the white smoke hasn’t arrived and most likely never will.

Kessie, up to this moment, has not shown his word. Even Milan supporters now seem to have resigned themselves to the idea of ​​losing the former Atalanta to zero. The farewells of Calhanoglu And Donnarumma and the growth of the Milan, it really shows that no one is irreplaceable.

The growth of Pobega And Adli, on the other hand, they make the Devil sleep peacefully, like, clearly, that of Sandro Tonali, increasingly fundamental in Stefano’s Milan Pegs.

Kessie walks away

Kessie is therefore further and further away from Milan and Gianluca Di Marzio confirms it too. The well-known journalist – who spoke to Sky Sport 24 – took stock of the situation regarding the renewal of Kessie: “We are at a difficult point, the more time I spend the more complicated it becomes to find an agreement. The gap is important “.

Distance between supply and demand – “Milan has come to offer six million, six and a half million, with bonuses you can even overcome them. The request is higher, the request is close to i nine million. A very high demand. If the player’s request is not lowered to these figures, it becomes difficult to find an agreement ”.