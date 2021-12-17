imported huge quantities of drugs from Mexico and South America

News



source: football and finance

Serie A – Luca Lucci, head of the Milanese Curva Sud, ended up in prison in the investigation for drug trafficking of the mobile team, coordinated by prosecutor Leonardo Lesti, which led to 8 precautionary measures by the investigating judge Fabrizio Filice. Lucci, involved in many investigations in recent years and arrested for drugs in the past, became known because he had himself photographed on December 16, 2018 together with the then Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini on the occasion of the 50th anniversary celebration of the Curva Sud. convicted of punching the Inter fan Virgilio Motta in the Milan-Inter derby on February 15, 2009, causing him to lose an eye. They brought large quantities of drugs from Morocco and South America: this is why eight precautionary measures were taken this morning following an investigation conducted by the Milan prosecutor’s office. Among these, some were performed against ultras and belonging to the Curva Sud of Milan, including Lucci.

Three suspects were taken to prison, four under house arrest and one subject to the obligation of presentation to the Judicial Police with a ban on residence. The ultras involved, all in a personal capacity, that is, without the involvement of the organized supporters of which they were part, are three. The investigation was carried out by the Anti-Drugs section of the Milan Mobile Squad. The precautionary measure was issued by the investigating judge of Milan at the request of the deputy prosecutor Leonardo Lesti and coordinated by the deputy prosecutor Laura Pedio. Numerous searches are also underway in homes attributable to them in the provinces of Milan, Bergamo, Lodi and Monza Brianza.