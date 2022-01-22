Impossible 7 & 8, here are the dates while Skydance dances with Apple

Paramount Pictures and Skydance have finally decided on new release dates for Mission: Impossible 7 And Mission: Impossible 8.

Here is the official communication:

“After much thought, Paramount Pictures and Skydance have decided to postpone the release dates for Mission: Impossible 7 & 8 following the delays due to the ongoing pandemic. The new release dates are therefore set for July 14, 2023 and June 28, 2024. We can’t wait to offer viewers an unparalleled cinematic experience. “

Tom Cruise already has a Paramount-Skydance signed product in 2022, Top Gun: Maverickthis too long postponed and now set for May 27th.

But these will also be the latest products that Skydance will offer Paramount Pictures exclusively.

The very fruitful collaboration between the major and the production company has in fact come to an end today, Friday 22 January, with the announcement by Skydance of the agreement reached with Apple TV +the streaming platform owned by the multinational based in Cupertino.

A big blow for the future evolutions of the Streaming Warsa tremendous blow to Paramount Pictures, which after ten years loses its most profitable content provider, owner of blockbuster franchises such as those already reported, and to which are also added Transformers, Star Trek, Terminatorwhich could have yet another resurrection right inside Apple.

David EllisonCEO of Skydance, would have signed an agreement of first-look with Apple Original Films. Not many details have been disclosed, other than that the deal is for a good number of years to come but is not exclusive. This means that Paramount will still be able to work in co-production, but Apple will be the first to decide whether to distribute them or not. Apple will be able to choose up to a fixed number of products each year from the broader and international target.

Skydance already has a number of sensational streaming hits under its belt, such as The Old Guard and, in part, 6 Underground on Netflix, Without Remorse And The Tomorrow War on Amazon. And soon the expected will arrive on Netflix The Adam Project which brings together the team of Free GuyRyan Reynolds and director Shawn Levy.

All operations that have definitely gone out of the hall of Snake Eyes: GI Joe Origins, Terminator: Dark Fate And Gemini ManAng Lee’s hyper-tech film starring Will Smith, three films that definitely failed at the box office.

We will see one day Mission: Impossible only on Apple Tv +?

Very difficult, because Tom Cruise has enormous respect and love for the theater and for the public that attends them. But it is equally true that more and more cinemas are temples for event works.

In contrast, Apple has implemented a policy towards the feature film based on big names. Just looking at the very recent past have we seen Tom Hanks, Joel Coen with The Tragedy of Macbeththe indie surprise TAIL. And for the future Martin Scorsese is expected with Leonardo DiCaprio and theirs Killers of the Flower Moon.

Skydance and Apple already had an agreement in place for the distribution of their animated titles, the first of which will be Spellbound. Recall that the animation division of Skydance is directed by a gentleman named John Lasseter, the founder of Pixar, a close friend of Steve Jobs. When coincidences are said …

In all of this, Paramount also has its own streaming platform, Paramount +, and the industrial plan already envisaged, over time, a partial disengagement from blockbusters in favor of medium productions to power the platform. But it’s also true that Paramount has grossed $ 6 billion from theatrical release since 2010, and it’s certainly not easy to give up on.

Finally, there are the cinemas, which from this announcement come out worried and in the future potentially with broken bones, at a time when they would need all the support possible. But it is also true that Apple is not against having its titles released in theaters, so we’ll see what happens. However, there is talk of products that could be ready in two years. Meanwhile, it is to be hoped that the rooms will last for so long.