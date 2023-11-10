Impossible 7 director discusses the difficulties of filming in Venice

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One Director Christopher McQuarrie has explained why it was so difficult to shoot the extensive scenes in Venice, Italy.







As Slash Film reports, McQuarrie talked about what it was like filming additional behind-the-scenes scenes in Venice. dead reckoning part oneThe Blu-ray reveals that shooting in the quaint Italian city was a longtime dream of his and franchise star Tom Cruise’s. “Tom and I have been talking about shooting in Venice for 14 years,” he said. “One of the reasons I was attracted to it is that it wasn’t shot the way I imagined it would be shot.” However, the filmmaker stressed that there came a lot of challenges with filming in Venice, saying, “It’s a very difficult location to shoot. Vehicles are not allowed there, so everything had to be brought in by boat. And then one has to carry it by hand to the set.” We wanted the Venice experience to be completely different from the rest of the film.”

venice scenery dead reckoning part one, which features the actors fighting and running through several narrow streets, leading to some of the tensest scenes in an action film. The nighttime knife fight on the canals of Venice between Ilsa (Rebecca Ferguson) and Gabriel (Esai Morales) was also one of the most talked-about scenes of the film, primarily because it featured Cruz’s Ethan’s longtime ally Ilsa surprising him. Death is shown. prey. Talking about why it was necessary for Ilsa to die at the hands of The Entity’s agent Gabriel, McQuarrie said, “We have to have the courage to let (Ethan) fail and pay a price, pay a price for the mission ” And without that, the villains wouldn’t be a threat at all… What you’re seeing as the story progresses is the price Ethan personally pays in Venice.”

Gabriel and The Entity, an AI program, will once again oppose Ethan Hunt and his team Mission: Impossible 8which was originally subtitled dead reckoning part two But now he is not expected to keep this name. While in the eighth entry Impossible Goal The franchise was originally expected to hit theaters on June 28, 2024, with the film being delayed due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. Mission: Impossible 8 Currently its new release date is May 23, 2025.

Continued from cliffhanger ending dead reckoning part oneMcQuarrie and Cruise continue to take the franchise to new heights Mission: Impossible 8, While Venice was already an extremely difficult location for filming, some shooting Mission: Impossible 8 Happened in the Arctic. Talking about shooting in the Arctic, a location rarely seen in Hollywood films, series newcomer Hayley Atwell said, “People thought it would be impossible, and luckily, Team Mission just came in and broke that belief system. Completely invalidated. I’d say the main focus was the safety of the cast and crew, but also respect for the landscape there. This area feels uncharted in a way because it’s so majestic and raw.”

