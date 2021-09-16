Impossible 7 is out in streaming after 45 days

Reportedly, Tom Cruise would be infuriated by ViacomCBS’s decision to distribute Mission: Impossible 7 on the streaming on demand service Paramount + 45 days after its release in cinemas.

As we read in a new information piece by The Hollywood Reporter, Tom Cruise would be unhappy with Bob Baskish’s decision, to say the least, CEO of Viacom, given that the intentions of the superstar interpreter of Ethan Hunt were those of keep the traditional 90-day theatrical window for the film (someone go and tell Christopher Nolan, who demanded a 130-day window from Universal). With the current release date, set for September 30, 2022, Mission: Impossible 7 will be on Paramount + in November, which is unacceptable for the actor: after all Tom Cruise was one of the biggest supporters of theatrical distribution, to the point that last year he took a break from filming Mission: Impossible 7 to go to the cinema to see Tenet in London.

Mission: Impossible was one of Paramount Pictures’ major franchises over the past 25 years and Tom Cruise has become one of the biggest stars ever for the studio. The studio will release next year – with the same cinema + streaming model after 45 days – too Top Gun: Maverick, the highly anticipated sequel to Top Gun by Tony Scott. Not to mention that Tom Cruise and Christopher McQuarrie will also start filming very soon Mission: Impossible 8.

What are your expectations for Tom Cruise’s return to the big screen? Tell us in the comments.