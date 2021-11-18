Impossible 7, Nicholas Hoult was chosen by Tom Cruise as the villain of the film

Nicholas Hoult unfortunately he had to abandon the new films of the Mission: Impossible saga, in which he should have played the role of the antagonist, but did you know that it was Tom Cruise who wanted him for the part?

It was May 2020 when it was surprisingly announced that Nicholas Hoult was saying goodbye to Mission Impossible 7 and 8 due to calendar conflicts with his other projects.

A rather usual occurrence in those days, obviously due to the pandemic and the delays in film and television productions caused by it, but certainly a difficult choice for the actor who was supposed to bring Ethan Hunt’s antagonist to the screen in the two new films of the saga.

A replacement was later found, Titans’ Esai Morales, but it was recently revealed how who wanted Hoult in the role at the time of the casting was Tom Cruise himself, positively impressed by one of his auditions, a rather demanding fight scene in which the X-Men actor had managed to stand up to him physically (and everyone now knows what a feat it can be to keep up with Cruise and the stunts required in this type of film).

A real shame, in short, for Hoult, who certainly would have offered us a great performance. But now it’s up to Esai Morales to show us what his villain is made of.

Mission: Impossible 7 and 8 will arrive in cinemas in 2022 and 2023 respectively.