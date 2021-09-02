Impossible 7, the complete Tom Cruise team in the new official photo!

After Rebecca Ferguson’s farewell to Mission: Impossible 7, now that the Swedish actress has finished filming for the highly anticipated new film in the saga, the director Christopher McQuarrie posted on his Instagram a new group photo that portrays the entire team led by Tom Cruise.

In a post in which the director paid tribute to the First CEO of the production, the image shows us Tom Cruise, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson and newcomer Greg Tarzan Davis on the set of the sequel. McQuarrie writes: “Congratulations to the fabulous Mary Boulding, who celebrates her 100th day in her first show as First AD. From all members of the crew: Hail Mary, for gracefully handling the impossible“. As usual you can enjoy the image at the bottom of the article.

By the way, from the photo it can be inferred that Greg Davis, whose role in Mission: Impossible 7 was hitherto unknown, will play a new IMF agent, or at least he’ll work as an ally on Ethan Hunt’s team. Previous reports had been silent on his involvement, as it was for the many other new cast members who will debut in the saga from the seventh episode: among these, we remember them, also Rob Delaney (Deadpool 2), Charles Parnell (Top Gun: Maverick), Indira Varma (Game of thrones), Mark Gatiss (Sherlock) and Cary Elwes: according to some rumors, all will be part of a group called “The Community”.

Mission: Impossible 7 currently has a release date set for May 27, 2022. For more insights here is a new photo from the set of MI7 with Hayley Atwell.