Impossible 8, the director anticipates the return of Henry Cavill in the franchise?

Christopher McQuarrie, director of the last two chapters of Mission: Impossible, is shooting the next two films of the franchise one after the other and with the filming of Mission: Impossible 7 now finished, the works have now moved to the eighth chapter. McQuarrie in this regard may have anticipated a big return in the cast of the film.

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, McQuarrie alluded to a potential return of the August Walker character, aka the FBI agent played by Henry Cavill that in Mission: Impossible – Fallout it was discovered to be in league with the villain and double-cross the organization of Tom Cruise.

“I am currently in the process of rewriting Mission: Impossible 8, this afternoon I could turn a page and a any actor from the past could return. There is no definitive death in the movies, just the fact that some are not available“.

The fact that McQuarrie has brought up death, suggests that he is referring to a character that fans of the saga believe are now dead and one of these is the character of Henry Cavill. Moreover, the August Walker’s character was one of the most popular with fans of the saga with Tom Cruise and it would be a real shame not to meet him again one day, if obviously his will be a return consistent with the script of the new films and not thrown home just to please some fans.

Less than a month ago Tom Cruise celebrated on Instagram the end of filming of Mission: Impossible 7, and now learning how to fly a military aircraft of the Second World War, called “The Widowmaker“, in preparation for a planned action scene in Mission: Impossible 8. The actor was seen at the Duxford, Cambridgeshire airfield aboard a biplane, complete with filming equipment.