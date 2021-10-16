Impossible 8, Tom Cruise on the ‘Widowmaker’ for the next stunt

Always famous for personally creating his own stunts, without stunts, and in particular the craziest and most dangerous scenes of the various Mission: Impossible, Tom Cruise he is preparing for the next one stunt as Ethan Hunt, increasingly extreme.

Tom Cruise, his most dangerous take on the set of Mission: Impossible 7

Waiting to discover its dynamics, The Sun informs us that the US actor and producer would be learning to fly on a plane called ‘The Widowmaker‘. A name that is all a program and of which the newspaper writes:

The plane will be caught in a pursuit with another war aircraft. According to a source: “Tom had started learning to fly a Boeing Stearman biplane earlier this year for a major stunt scene in Mission: Impossible 8. Obviously it’s a highly skilled task, but as usual he’s not going to. take shortcuts or use a stuntman ”.

Also because after reprising the role of the protagonist in the sequel to Top Gun: Maverick – repeatedly postponed and waited for May 27, 2022 – Cruise has definitely re-established a certain feeling with the planes. And this next stunt may be even more comfortable than that of Mission: Impossible 7, for which he spent nearly a year training.

Top Gun: Maverick, Tom Cruise returns to fly: the italian trailer!

Although, apparently, it will have to fly up an almost 80-year-old plane with a not very reassuring reputation to leave behind a trail of ‘dead husbands’. Not to mention the particular dynamics of the scene – a chase, in fact – in which there are many unknowns and risks