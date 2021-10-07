Impossible 8, Tom Cruise tries his hand at World War II planes

He has just finished filming Mission: Impossible 7, we are waiting for Top Gun: Maverick, but Tom Cruise just can’t stand on his hands, and for Mission: Impossible 8 he is learning to fly a World War II plane.

You might think that Tom Cruise, after actually flying jets in Top Gun: Maverick (in the room from 26 May 2022) and after closing the strenuous filming of Mission: Impossible 7 (scheduled for September 29, 2022), want to rest at least for a moment. You would be wrong. It seems that Tom, according to The Sun, is learning to fly a World War II plane, for a vintage chase in the skies of the next Mission: Impossible 8, which will hit theaters in 2023 and film next year.

Mission Impossible 8, which vintage plane will Tom Cruise fly

The aircraft in question would be a Boeing-Stearman Model 75 biplane, introduced in 1934 and used at the time to train future military pilots, who ended up fighting a few years later in the Second World War. It goes without saying that such a device has no modern instrumentation to help its controller, and flying it in the context of an action scene is probably something that would worry even a seasoned stuntman … but not Tom. , more anxious than ever to prove himself after being beaten by the Russians in the filming of the first fiction film with a sequence shot seriously in space (“Challenge”), a dream Cruise had long cherished.

We hope to welcome advice from Harrison Ford, who in 2015 saved his life in an emergency landing on a golf course with a Ryan PT-22 Recruit of 1941 that betrayed him during the flight. At worst, Tom has proven to be (needless to say) a professional skydiver …

Read also

Mission Impossible 7: a stunning photo of Tom Cruise and the director announces the end of filming

Top Gun: Maverick: The New Official Italian Film Trailer – HD