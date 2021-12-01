Impossible 8, Tom Cruise upside down on the wing of an airplane in the photos from the set

Tom Cruise is busy on the set of Mission: Impossible 8 and the new images leaked online show us a stunt as spectacular as it is dangerous performed by the actor literally hanging from the wing of a plane.

The images published by Fox News show the actor hanging from the wing of a 1941 Boeing B75N1 Stearman biplane about 2,000 feet high. Cruise, as you can see in the photos at the bottom of the news, is sitting on the wing of the plane and then hangs upside down, at which point the plane flipped over so that the actor was sitting upright on the plane. ‘wing. As we know Cruise doesn’t use stunt doubles for his stunt scenes and the actor also took flying lessons to prepare for the filming of Mission: Impossible 8.

When was it first announced that Mission: Impossible 7 And Mission: Impossible 8 they would both come out and they would been shot one after another, no one expected filmmaking to become so complex as a pandemic had not yet broken out.

Cruise began filming Mission: Impossible 8 shortly after filming on Mission Impossible 7 was completed. Both films were announced at the same time, one coming out in 2022 and one in 2023. Writer / director Christopher McQuarrie wrote the two films together. It is not confirmed whether this will score the latest film in the franchise, though it definitely could be the last for McQuarrie, who has been at the helm of the franchise since Rogue Nation. Recently the director also teased the possible return of Henry Cavill in Mission Impossible.



Mission: Impossible 7 should be released in September 2022, with Mission: Impossible 8 which should follow in July 2023.