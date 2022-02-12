Impossible, has Tom Cruise already revealed the final fate of Ethan Hunt?

According to the latest news on the saga of Mission: ImpossibleTom Cruise would be preparing to say goodbye to Ethan Hunt with the release of the eighth episode, filming of which is currently underway for an expected release in 2024.

The idea that Mission: Impossible 8 could mark the finale of the action saga with Tom Cruise has started circulating since the announcement that episodes seven and eight of the franchise would be shot back-to-back (before the pandemic forced Paramount to change their plans): given that the production effort immediately prompted us to think about an upcoming ‘final with a bang’ for the saga, fans have begun to speculate on the possibility that Ethan Hunt may die in the latest episode directed by Christopher McQuarrie. And it wouldn’t be a big surprise either, considering that in recent years several very popular characters have said goodbye to their audiences with an extreme sacrifice on screen, from Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine to Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man., with the last example (and the most similar to Ethan Hunt’s situation) brought by the 007 by Daniel Craig.

However, Tom Cruise may already have anticipated that Ethan Hunt will not die in front of the spectators, and that could leave the saga on its own feet. Following the release of Mission: Impossible – FalloutCruise was asked in an interview for some anticipation on Ethan Hunt’s future, specifically on possibility that sooner or later he could die on the screen: “Ninth. It will never happen. Never. Never“, replied the star at the time, totally rejecting the idea.

Moreover, in the course of his career, Tom Cruise has rarely played a character doomed to dieand he is unlikely to choose to ‘kill’ one of his iconic heroes: when Mission Impossible 8 hits theaters Tom Cruise will be on the verge of celebrating the saga’s 30th anniversary, and doing so with a funeral could ruin the celebrations.

