impossible not to notice the similarity

Have you ever seen Jaden, Will Smith’s son? The resemblance to his father is evident!

Will Smith achieved world fame after starring in the television series Willy, the Prince of Bel-Air in the 1990s.. The actor, however, in the meantime, also took part in major films, such as Bad Boys, Independence Day, and Men in Black in 1997.

Success came in a rush, so much so that he was able to earn two Oscar nominations for Best Actor for his portrayal of boxer Muhammad Ali in Ali, and later, for the role of Chris Gardner in the film that thrilled everyone, The Search for happiness. We know practically everything about his career, and it was impossible to say otherwise, but what do we know about his private life instead? By any chance, have you ever seen his son Jaden?

Will Smith, who is your son Jaden: have you ever seen him? Impossible not to notice

We know practically everything about the beloved actor Will Smith, his talent is very famous, and his interpretations reached everyone’s heart. But what do we know about his private life instead? The actor married actress Sheree Fletcher in 1992 and had their first child, Willard Carroll III.

Later, the breakup took place. It was in 1997 that Smith remarried, with actress Jada Pinkett, and with whom he had two other children, Jaden Smith and Willow. A beautiful family. Have you ever seen Jaden by any chance? The son of the actor is not at all unknown, in fact, he is an actor, rapper, dancer, model and stylist. Will’s son starred with his father, right in the famous film, The Search for Truth: you remember that, right?

Have you seen the shot? What do you think, does Jaden look like his father? It would seem so, some traits are very similar. Will Smith’s son is much loved and very famous, so much so that his instagram profile has 16 million followers: it’s crazy!