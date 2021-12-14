Impossible, Rebecca Ferguson and Tom Cruise in a very intimate photo on social media

Rebecca Ferguson, the Swedish actress who became famous thanks to Christopher McQuarrie’s Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, has finally finished shooting for the highly anticipated Mission: Impossible 7, after more than a year of work.

For the occasion, the star wanted to celebrate by posting a very sweet and intimate photo that portrays her on the set in a break between one shoot and the next with Tom Cruise: as reported in the caption, the shot is the work of director Christopher McQuarrie, a great lover of photography (if you are too, we recommend that you follow his Instagram profile!). “And I finally finished the work on MI7!“Ferguson wrote on her official page.”Thanks to my wonderfully talented and tolerant team.“

Mission: Impossible 7 was supposed to start shooting in early 2020 in Italy. Unfortunately, the Bel Paese was one of the first to be hit by the pandemic, and because of the lockdown imposed by the government, Paramount’s plans – which he had planned to shoot back-to-back too Mission: Impossible 8 – they jumped from one day to the next. Since February 2020, which is the original date of the start of filming, a year and a half has already passed and only now, finally, Christopher McQuarrie seems to be in the process of closing the shack and puppets, with the conclusion of the filming expected by the end of the ‘ summer. Recall that the shooting of Mission: Impossible 8 will start soon, when Tom Cruise will have finished the world tour to promote Top Gun 2.

