Impossible “share a strange connection

Star Wars And Mission Impossible Both are incredibly popular movie franchises, but they don’t seem to have an obvious relationship to each other, at least at first.

Interestingly, the franchises started around the same time as Bruce Geller Mission Impossible Released in 1966 and George Lucas’ first original 3D movie, Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope It was released in theaters in 1977.

But, regardless of whether they both started during the same general era, they both Star Wars And Mission Impossible Even the most recent connection. Both were filmed in the same beautiful Italian castle!

One Article – Merchandise On the unknown link between the two IP addresses, it was noted:

For the scenes shot in Naboo, one of the realistic locations was the Palazzo Caserta in Italy, which also served as Queen Padme’s palace in the capital Thed. According to the official Star Wars website, director George Lucas filmed the interiors of Theed Palace in 18th-century Caserta because he was looking for the Italian Renaissance look of Naboo. The location also found its way into other Hollywood productions, such as Mission Impossible III and Angels & Demons, where the villa served as the Vatican. RELATED: Ewan McGregor shows off Obi-Wan Kenobi’s new look

StarWars.com Sharing more details about the beautiful space that was the home of Queen Padme Amidala (Natalie Portman):

When construction began in 1752, the Royal Palace of Caserta became the largest palace and one of the largest buildings built in Europe during the 18th century. At 45,000 square meters (484,376 square feet or roughly 11 acres) and 36 meters (118 feet or 5 floors) tall, it takes some time to explore. Highlights of the building include the Throne Room (literally “throne room”, a large area used for the reception and accommodation of important guests), the Royal Staircase, the Palatine Library and the garden. The back garden of the palace is modeled on the Versailles garden and features several magnificent fountains such as those showing Venus and Adonis from Shakespeare’s poem. Due to the size of the park, it is recommended that you take the shuttle bus to the back of the park to see the waterfall. RELATED: ‘Thor’ star unexpectedly exits new HBO movie, network pulls the plug

The grounds of the impressive property was also the Lake Retreat where Padme and Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) spent time together after visiting his family’s home in Theed.

As for the Mission Impossible, Royal Palace of Caserta serves as the Vatican in Mission: Impossible III (2006). The frame also played a role in other major films:

The palace lagged behind in Ron Howard’s film “Vatican” about angels and demons, but the possibility is that if the majestic marble columns and stairs sound familiar, it is because Caserta was also used for the interior of Theed Palace in both Star Wars. Episode 1: The Phantom Menace and Star Wars Episode 2: Attack of the Clones. Older viewers might recognize her from Sergey Bondarchuk’s 1970 epic Waterloo, with Rod Steiger as Napoleon and Christopher Plummer as Duke of Wellington. RELATED: George Lucas helped turn Leonardo DiCaprio into Anakin Skywalker

Even if you didn’t know much about Palazzo Caserta before, there’s a good chance you’ve seen this amazing site on screen more than once!

Moreover Mission: Impossible III

a summary from Mission: Impossible III is reading:

Retired from active duty, training recruits for Mission: Impossible Force, Agent Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) faces off against the strongest enemy of his career: Owen Davian (Philip Seymour Hoffman), an international arms and intelligence broker as astute as he is ruthless. . Davian appears to threaten Hunt and everything he loves, including the woman he loves.

Moreover Star Wars: Episode One – The Phantom Menace (1999)

The Official description from Phantom danger is reading:

Experience the unforgettable heroic adventures of Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace and witness the fateful first steps of Anakin Skywalker’s journey. Stuck on the desert planet of Tatooine after saving the young Queen Amidala [Natalie Portman] From the impending invasion of Nabu, Jedi Apprentice Obi-Wan Kenobi [Ewan McGregor] And his Jedi Master Qui-Gon Jinn [Liam Neeson] Discover Anakin. nine years [Jake Lloyd], an unusually strong young slave in strength. Anakin wins a sexy leotard and with it his freedom as he leaves his home to be trained as a Jedi. The heroes return to Nabu, where Anakin and the Queen face more lethal forces, while the Jedi face deadly enemy Darth Maul. [Ray Park]. Only then did they realize that the invasion was only the first step in a sinister plan by the reemerging dark forces known as the Sith.

Moreover Star Wars: Episode 2 – Attack of the Clones (2002)

The Official description from clone attack is reading:

Watch Anakin Skywalker Transformation Seeds [into Darth Vader] Rooted in Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones. Ten years after the invasion of Naboo, the galaxy is on the brink of civil war. Under the guidance of a renegade grandfather named Count Dooku [Christopher Lee], Thousands of solar systems threaten to secede from the Galactic Republic. When an assassination attempt is made on Senator Padme Amidala, the former queen of Naboo, 20-year-old Jedi apprentice Anakin Skywalker is tasked with protecting her. Over the course of his mission, Anakin discovers his love for Padme and his dark side. Anakin, Padme and Obi-Wan Kenobi are soon drawn to the heart of the separatist movement and the beginning of the Clone Wars.

Did you know Palazzo Caserta and its key role in the film industry?